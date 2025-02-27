USD 76.1 Billion Airport Ground Handling Market Value Cross by 2032 | Top Players such as Fraport AG, Qatar Airways

Airport Ground Handling Market - By service, the cargo handling segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The airport ground handling market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport ground handling market by Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, and Others), by Airport (Domestic, and International), by Provider (Independent, Airlines, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global airport ground handling industry generated $31.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $76.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585 North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The expansion of the airline industry, and the rise in air traffic is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), North American airlines reported a 130.2% annual traffic rise in 2022 compared to 2021. As more people travel by air, the demand for efficient and reliable ground-handling services increases. Therefore, the surge in air traffic drives the demand for airport ground handling services. Moreover, an increase in demand for air cargo services owing to the rise in e-commerce and international trade activities contributes to the growth of air trafficThe rise in demand for air travel, the expansion of airline fleets, and the surge in demand for air cargo services are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the U.S. invests in upgrading its airports and modernizing the infrastructure of airports. For instance, in February 2023, the U.S. awarded $1 billion in federal funds for various upgrades to infrastructure including terminals, security screening and baggage systems, access roads, and air traffic control towers. Such developments lead to increased demand for more advanced and efficient ground-handling services which further drive the growth of the market.The market for airport ground handling in Canada has grown steadily owing to factors such as increased air traffic, a rise in demand for freight transportation, and the need for efficient and cost-effective ground handling services. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for ground handling facilities to provide cargo handling services to airports in Canada. For instance, in March 2022, Air Canada announced the completion of Air Canada Cargo's new cold chain handling facility at the Cargo Facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market/purchase-options Airport ground handling service providers aim to offer passenger handling services for a secure, seamless, rapid, and positive travel experience. Moreover, numerous airlines sign contracts with ground handling companies for safe, reliable, cost-efficient, and effective passenger handling. For instance, in January 2022, Menzies secured two new contracts with American Airlines, for the delivery of passenger, ramp, and cabin cleaning services at Chetumal. Therefore, a rise in the number of contracts to provide ground handling services is expected to drive the growth of the marketOn the basis of airport, the global airport ground handling market has been segmented into domestic, and international. The domestic segment includes companies that provide ground handling services to domestic airports. Domestic airports are types of airports that handle travel within a single country. These airports are frequently smaller and less crowded than international airports, and are crucial for domestic travel, which includes both business and pleasure travel.Domestic airports require similar ground handling services to those required by international airports. At domestic airports, essential ground handling services include ramp handling, cargo handling, aircraft handling, fueling, passenger handling, and others. Numerous ground handling provides receive contracts from domestic and international airports to support their ground handling services. For instance, in December 2022, Celibi India announced its appointment as ground handling service provider at Chennai airport. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Fraport AGQatar AirwaysSATS LtdAviapartnerSwissport International AGThe Emirates GroupFlughafen München GmbHMenzies Aviation LimitedCelebi AviationAOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.