After Years of Struggling with Food, Kristy McCammon Found a Path to Freedom—Now She’s Helping Others Do the Same

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Kristy McCammon lost 100 lbs by setting food boundaries. In Life Unbinged, she shares a faith-based path to food freedom. Available now on Amazon!

Once I set food boundaries, everything changed—not just my weight, but my entire life. Now, I want to help others experience the same freedom.” — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Kristy McCammon felt trapped in an exhausting cycle of diets, overeating, and guilt. No matter how many weight loss plans she tried, nothing stuck—until she discovered the power of setting clear food boundaries. That realization helped her lose 100 pounds and break free from the struggle for good. Now, she’s helping others do the same with her new book, Life Unbinged: How I Lost 100 Pounds and Found Freedom from Food, available now Unlike restrictive diets that rely on willpower, Life Unbinged introduces a sustainable, faith-based approach to food. McCammon’s journey isn’t just about weight loss—it’s about reclaiming peace, confidence, and a healthy relationship with food. Her message has already resonated with thousands, as she has built an engaged online community through her Life Unbinged program and social media presence.“For years, I believed I just needed more discipline,” says McCammon. “But the truth was, I needed a simple, sustainable plan. Once I set food boundaries, everything changed—not just my weight, but my entire life. Now, I want to help others experience the same freedom.”In Life Unbinged, readers will- understand why diets fail and what actually works,- learn how to set food boundaries that last a lifetime,- find encouragement through McCammon’s personal story and faith-filled approach, and- gain practical tools to stop binge eating and food obsession.With a growing online presence of 700,000 social media followers, McCammon shares daily encouragement, practical tips, and real-life experiences to help others walk in freedom from food struggles. Now, with this book, she’s making her life-changing approach accessible to even more people.Life Unbinged is available now on Amazon For more information or media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Kristy McCammon, please email support@lifeunbinged.com.About Kristy McCammonKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.