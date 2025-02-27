Attorney General James Urges Social Security Administration to Maintain Hudson Valley Offices

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today sent a letter to the Acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Lee Dudek, warning that plans to close the White Plains hearing office and reduce services at the Poughkeepsie field office will harm New Yorkers. The letter notes that President Trump previously vowed to protect Social Security and not negatively impact it, but these office changes seem to violate those promises. Attorney General James stressed that Social Security should be protected, not harmed by cuts or by poor administration of benefits.

“Social Security is a sacred promise that this country makes to its citizens,” said Attorney General James. “Seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Hudson Valley rely on the White Plains and Poughkeepsie offices to ensure they receive the support they deserve. Protecting access to Social Security and the rights of vulnerable New Yorkers must transcend politics and be a principle that all those in public service support. I urge Acting Commissioner Dudek to protect New Yorkers and reconsider closing the White Plains office and reducing services in Poughkeepsie. Our federal government should be working to uphold Social Security, not whittle it away.”

The Social Security Administration’s White Plains hearing office provides services for New Yorkers throughout the Hudson Valley and serves as a central hub for seven counties, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. Given the number of impacted senior citizens and disabled New Yorkers who rely on its services, this office already has a backlog of approximately 2,000 cases. Rather than investing in addressing the backlog, eliminating the office would exacerbate the problem and harm even more vulnerable New Yorkers.

The Trump administration is also reducing services at the Poughkeepsie Social Security office, rather than offer the full services New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley need to address issues that can come up with the benefits they receive. Attorney General James noted that anyone who needs services beyond what are currently provided at the Poughkeepsie office would have to travel more than an hour away, which is a severe burden on senior citizens and disabled New Yorkers who receive Social Security support. Attorney General James concludes her letter to Acting Director Dudek by stressing that the promise of Social Security is not, and must not become, a political issue, but instead should be an area where all leaders prioritize common cause.

“The closure of the hearing office in my district means that seniors and people who are disabled will have to travel much longer distances – as far away as Albany and New Haven— at greater expense, to fight for their benefits,” said U.S. Representative George Latimer. “The lack of commitment by the Trump administration to identify a new site is harmful to the 16th Congressional district, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is frankly unacceptable to just relocate clients to distant locations. Thank you to Attorney General Letitia James for being a leader for our state on this pressing issue.”

“I have expressed my outrage at the looming closure of the Social Security Administration's hearing office in White Plains directly to both the Biden and Trump administrations,” said U.S. Representative Mike Lawler. “I'll keep working in a bipartisan way to prevent it from happening. While this move may have begun in December of 2024, it should not be seen through - too many folks in the Hudson Valley would be negatively impacted.”

“Fundamentally, Social Security is a promise of protection, ensuring that all Americans can look forward to a standard of dignity as they age and retire,” said Senator James Skoufis. “Access and availability is vital to preserving and maintaining that standard. I can still remember the relief my constituents felt when the Social Security Administration office resumed in-person services after the pandemic. This was a big deal for Hudson Valley residents, who needed assistance with retirement, disability, Medicare, and other federal benefits. Closing the office in White Plains, and the possibility of limiting service in Poughkeepsie, would be a huge disservice to those in our community who need the support of a local, in-person office most. Social Security is a compact between the United States government and its citizens, and it is incumbent on the federal government to ensure it makes good on that promise.”

“Shuttering our Poughkeepsie Social Security office and the pending closure in White Plains puts an unconscionable burden on our neighbors, from seniors to wounded veterans, and individuals with disabilities, who rely on these vital benefits and the convenience of local services,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey. “It’s the federal government’s job to administer Social Security—that job includes making sure no one is left behind or subject to delays and roadblocks. We need clarity from the SSA on their plans and a commitment to ensuring these facilities remain available locally. I thank New York Attorney General James for standing with us in this fight.”

“The potential closure of the White Plains hearing office and the uncertainty surrounding the Poughkeepsie field office are alarming signals of how careless federal policies are eroding essential services,” said Senator Nathalia Fernandez. “This is just the beginning—if we don’t hold the line now, more New Yorkers will be left without the resources they depend on. We cannot allow bureaucratic neglect to strip away Social Security access for our seniors and people with disabilities. We will stand firm and push back against these reckless decisions before more communities are left behind.”

“Closing the central hearing office of Social Security in White Plains will reduce access to the retirement and disability services the agency provides,” said Senator Pete Harckham. “It will disrupt lives to a great extent, leave cases unresolved, and frustrate thousands and thousands of residents seeking needed assistance from their federal government.”

“I am deeply concerned about the pending closure of the White Plains Social Security Administration Office,” said Senator Shelley B. Mayer. “Thousands of New Yorkers rely on the office, and if closed, countless people will lose personal access to face-to-face meetings with Social Security staff members. Traveling 100 miles for personal assistance is not acceptable for such personal and important issues as Social Security benefits. When New Yorkers need help and during times of uncertainty, as we are facing, they need face-to-face answers they can rely on. I strongly urge the Social Security Administration to reconsider and I applaud Attorney General James for fighting against this closure to ensure New Yorkers in our region have the accessible services they deserve.”

“I’m greatly troubled regarding the pending closure of the Social Security Administration's White Plains hearing office,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin. “This office is in the heart of my district and is greatly relied upon by my constituents - including senior citizens and persons with disabilities who will likely have great difficulty making what would now be an over 100-mile trip to the nearest office. This pending closure passes expenses on to, and burdens, our most vulnerable citizens, and is simply unacceptable.”

“Closing the White Plains office is an unjustifiable hardship for Rocklanders and the people of the 97th Assembly District,” said Assemblymember Aron Wieder. “Forcing seniors and people with disabilities to travel over 100 miles for essential services will only worsen the already unacceptable backlog and long wait times. This decision undermines the promise of accessible Social Security support.”

"The closure of the White Plains Social Security Hearing Office would pose a severe hardship for those in the seven county region served by the office,” said Assemblymember Chris Burdick. “Many no longer drive and may face many hours on public transportation in travel to the next closest office. On behalf of my constituents and so many others, I ask the Social Security Administration to reconsider the closure decision. I thank Attorney General James for fighting against this closure and working to ensure that New Yorkers receive the services they deserve.”

“The White Plains Social Security hearing office serves an area with more than 2.4 million residents,” said Assemblymember Dana Levenberg. “The case backlog and long wait times suggest to me that we need to invest more resources into this area, not fewer. Why has this office been chosen for closure? New York contributes more in federal taxes than almost any other state, with a significant portion coming from the region served by this office. We need and deserve transparency around this decision.”

“The closure of the longtime Social Security office in Poughkeepsie and the pending closure of the White Plains office will continue to inconvenience and create confusion for many New Yorkers who will have to travel great distances to meet with a representative or access their earned benefits,” said Assemblymember Didi Barrett. “I share Attorney General James’ concerns and join her in urging the Social Security Administration to ensure these critical offices remain open for our hardworking New Yorkers.”

“The proposed closure of the Social Security Administration’s White Plains hearing office is a direct threat to our most vulnerable neighbors, senior citizens and people with disabilities who depend on accessible services,” said Assemblymember Gary Pretlow. “Forcing residents of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties to travel over 100 miles for critical hearings is not just an inconvenience; it’s a barrier to justice and support. With a current backlog of 2,000 cases and an eight-month wait for redetermination hearings, closing this office will only deepen the crisis. Keeping the promise of Social Security is not just a policy issue; it’s a moral imperative, and I stand firmly against this harmful proposal.”

“It’s absurd to think that people in Poughkeepsie will travel an hour away to Middletown for help with their Social Security payments or Medicare,” said Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson. “Many do not have transportation. The Social Security Administration could easily find space in the library or other public spaces in Poughkeepsie, but it chose to shut down access instead. No matter who people voted for president, nobody voted for the dismantling of Social Security and Medicare. Thank you to the Attorney General for putting the power of her office behind the fight to ensure reliable, in-person access to assistance with Social Security and Medicare.”

“Closure of the White Plains office will leave hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers — people who have earned Social Security and other federal benefits — traveling up to 135 miles to secure the benefits for which they are qualified,” said Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky. “This not about waste, fraud, and abuse. Congressman Latimer has already identified alternative locations in the City of White Plains; I urge the other Congressional members who represent our neighbors to work with him to ensure the continuation of SSA service at one of these or another viable site in the area.”

“As a State Assemblyman representing Westchester County, I am appalled at the hasty and irrational decision by the administration in Washington to close the Social Security office in White Plains,” said Assemblymember Nader Sayegh. “It is disgraceful that one of the nation's most populated counties will lose accessibility, especially for the old and disabled. A true and unnecessary hardship!”

“My district is a rural, underserved area consisting of most of Sullivan and a portion of Orange County,” said Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay. “Having to travel to White Plains from here is difficult enough for our seniors, but the possibility of having to travel even further means that many will simply go without services. The hardworking people of Sullivan and Orange Counties deserve better than this.”

“It is essential that the Social Security Administration offices in White Plains and Poughkeepsie remain fully open,” said Assemblymember Steve Otis. “These are high-volume locations vital to assisting senior citizens, disabled individuals, and family members in obtaining the guidance and assistance needed to maintain the benefits they have earned. Removing access to services for these individuals is unacceptable. Thanks to Attorney General James for again fighting for all New Yorkers when our rights and services are threatened.”

“New Yorkers from across the Hudson Valley depend on the Social Security Administration’s White Plains hearing office,” said Assemblymember Patrick Carroll. “The current backlog has already impacted thousands of seniors and people with disabilities. A permanent closure will have a devastating impact on those who depend on these services. This office must remain open and operational to continue to provide services for residents. I applaud Attorney General James for urging against this closure and will work to ensure New Yorkers receive the services they deserve.”

“I want to thank New York Attorney General James for standing up for our communities to protect their access to Social Security benefits,” said Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger. “A permanent closure of either the Poughkeepsie Social Security office or the White Plains hearing office would be a heartless move affecting elderly adults, the disabled, wounded veterans, and surviving spouses and children whose well being depends upon these benefits. Without these offices, beneficiaries would be forced to travel long distances and would face even longer wait times, placing an undue burden on those who are already facing significant challenges.”

“The closure of the White Plains Social Security office, which is located in my legislative district, will have a devastating impact on thousands of individuals that depend on the services provided by this regional office for seven counties – Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan,” said Westchester County Legislator and President of the New York State Associations of Counties (NYSAC) Ben Boykin. “Without an alternative site in the area, this closure will hurt our most vulnerable people who will be required to travel hundreds of miles for services. I am grateful to Attorney General James for her strong advocacy.”

“The potential closure of the White Plains hearing office and the uncertainty surrounding full services at the Poughkeepsie field office would be a devastating blow to Ulster County residents who rely on Social Security,” said Chair of the Ulster County Legislature Peter Criswell. “Seniors, people with disabilities, and those in need of critical benefits should not be forced to travel long distances or face extended delays just to access the services they have paid into for a lifetime. I commend Attorney General James for standing up for New Yorkers and ensuring our rights are protected. We urge the Social Security Administration to prioritize accessibility and uphold its commitment to the people it serves.”

“I thank Attorney General James for her leadership on this issue. This is about making sure our community doesn’t lose essential services,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. “This is about being committed to seniors, the disabled, and so many others to find a solution that keeps Social Security resources easily accessible for White Plains and surrounding areas.”

“The work we do in government is defined by how we treat the most vulnerable among us,” said Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, Vedat Gashi. “At a time of such uncertainty in Washington, we must protect access to vital services they rely on. I’d like to thank Attorney General James for standing by our residents in their time of need.”

“Thousands of Newburgh’s seniors and millions of Americans rely on the Social Security safety net to stay housed and put food on the table,” said Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey. “During his campaign, President Trump vowed to not roll back Social Security benefits to people who earned them. Now, in a shameful reversal, President Trump is threatening to shove our seniors aside and deny retired workers access to the benefits they earned. President Trump must honor his oath and end his assault on Social Security access in the Hudson Valley.”

“I strongly urge the Social Security Administration to keep the White Plains office open,” said New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert. “Its closure would disproportionately impact our most vulnerable residents, especially seniors and neighbors with disabilities who rely on in-person services for their essential benefits. We must ensure government remains available for those who need its services the most. Thank you to Attorney General James for your leadership in protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

“The City of Peekskill has a large population of individuals that utilize the White Plains social security hearing office,” said Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “Closing that office and the Poughkeepsie location would put a heavy burden on these residents who would have to travel 100 miles for a hearing. This burden is unreasonable and unacceptable.”

“We support the Attorney General in her actions opposing the closing of the White Plains hearing office,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and the City of White Plains Common Council: Jennifer Puja, Victoria Presser, Jeremiah Frei-Pearson, Justin Brasch, Richard Payne, and John Martin. “Yesterday a letter signed by me and the entire White Plains Common Council was sent to the Commissioner urging reconsideration of this decision, based on the impact it will have on White Plains residents and people throughout the Hudson Valley. We appreciate our Attorney General, once again, stepping up to fight for us.”

“As the third largest city in New York State, Yonkers and its residents are in jeopardy of losing access to this valuable lifeline for our seniors and those with disabilities,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “I support efforts in advocating to keep this office centralized and open for all New Yorkers.”

This is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. In November 2024, Attorney General James secured $45 million and major reforms at four Centers for Care nursing homes for years of patient neglect that harmed senior citizens and disabled New Yorkers. Also in November 2024, Attorney General James sued UnitedHealth and Amedisys to stop a proposed merger that would threaten senior care in New York and throughout the nation. In May 2024, Attorney General James secured a $10.1 million settlement with health care companies RiverSpring, Living Holding Corp., and ElderServe Health, Inc. for failing to provide vulnerable seniors with personalized health care services.