Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Implements Name Change to “Gulf of America”

Tallahassee, FLA—In support of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14172, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all Commission materials, documents, rules set forth in Chapter 68, F.A.C., maps, forms, and resources through Executive Order 25-04. The FWC’s EO 25-04 can be found at: MyFWC.com/about/inside-fwc/executive-orders.

“As a vital resource for the State of Florida and its citizenry, providing both recreational and economic opportunities through fishing, boating, tourism and other outdoor pursuits, the Gulf of America plays a significant role in our nation and state’s economy and leisure activities,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

The FWC has many divisions, offices and programs that directly pertain to the Gulf of America, including:

Division of Marine Fisheries Management: Serves as the primary source of expertise on the management of marine life for Florida and has such duties, functions and responsibilities as are necessary to develop recommendations for managing and enhancing commercial and recreational saltwater fisheries resources, implementing marine fisheries management programs and assisting in the development, deployment and monitoring of artificial reefs off Florida.

Fish and Wildlife Research Institute: Serves as the primary source of research and technical information for wildlife and marine life for Florida.

Division of Law Enforcement: Is responsible for enforcement of the laws and rules governing the management, protection, conservation and improvement of marine life resources, and the safe and enjoyable use of state waterways for boating.

Boating and Waterways Section within the Division of Law Enforcement: Is responsible for managing and promoting the use of state waterways for safe and enjoyable boating, including oversight and coordination of waterway markers, providing boating education and safety programs, improving boating access, and removal of derelict vessels from state waters.

