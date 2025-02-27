InFlux Technologies Sponsors Cody Dennison in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, announced its sponsorship of driver Cody Dennison in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 9NCTS) and the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). The partnership marks an exciting milestone in Flux's strategy to connect with new, diverse audiences while supporting the growth of one of NASCAR's most promising up-and-coming drivers.

As part of the sponsorship, Flux branding will be prominently featured on Dennison’s vehicles (the #11 Toyota Camry in ARCA and #2 Ford F150 in Trucks), race suits and team materials throughout the 2025 season. This collaboration highlights Flux's commitment to innovation, high-performance solutions, and its dedication to being at the forefront of cutting-edge industries.

Cody Dennison, known for his tenacity, skill, and strategic racing approach, has steadily built a strong reputation in the ARCA Menards Series and is now set to make his mark in the prestigious NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Over the past few seasons, Dennison has consistently finished in the top 10 in several races, showcasing impressive speed, handling, and determination.

Notable achievements include:

Placing Top 10 in season points across two NASCAR National Touring Divisions in

2024 (6th AMS East & 7th AMS)

5 top-10 race finishes in the 2024 season

2024 Rookie of the Year Runner-Up (AMS) and 2nd Runner-up (AMSE)



With his proven ability to perform under pressure and rapid ascent in the NASCAR ranks, Cody Dennison is seen as a driver with immense potential. Flux is proud to support him on his journey to the top.

The sponsorship of Cody Dennison is a key initiative in Flux’s broader strategy to reach and engage with new audiences—particularly those in the motorsport and technology communities. As a company focused on decentralized computing, Web3, and AI infrastructure, Flux is committed to driving the future of tech and creating solutions that empower businesses and individuals.

By partnering with a high-profile athlete like Dennison, Flux can tap into the highly engaged NASCAR fanbase, which spans millions of passionate fans nationwide. The sport’s focus on speed, precision, and innovation mirrors the ethos of Flux, making this partnership a perfect fit. The exposure from NASCAR events will provide Flux with unparalleled visibility across both traditional media and digital platforms, driving awareness among a broad, diverse audience of racing enthusiasts, tech innovators, and industry leaders.

Flux is also excited to leverage this sponsorship to showcase its products, such as FluxEdge, a decentralized GPU network, and FluxONE, an AI image-generation tool, in a way that reaches a new, tech-savvy demographic while aligning with the performance-driven nature of motorsports.

Daniel Keller, CEO and co-founder of InFlux Technologies, commented, “Sponsoring Cody Dennison in the ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series is an exciting opportunity for Flux to elevate our brand and connect with a global audience. Cody’s passion, dedication, and drive perfectly align with our core values, and we are proud to support him as he continues to grow and make his mark in NASCAR. This partnership will help us expand our presence and showcase the power and potential of decentralized technologies in an entirely new light.”

Cody Dennison added, “I’m proud to partner with InFlux Technologies for the 2025 NASCAR season. Motorsports are about pushing the limits, and Flux’s work in decentralization and cutting-edge technology mirrors that same commitment to innovation and performance. I can’t wait to represent them on the track and help bring their mission to a broader audience.”

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) powers a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure with user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit www.runonflux.com .

