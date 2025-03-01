TAG features the California Art League exhibition: “Imaginations” and the 3rd "Shelley Lazarus Watercolor Exhibition."

March Art Exhibitions at TAG

TAG artists proudly present Earth, Wind, Fire and Water and the TAG + California Community Fund Auction, and Sound Relaxation Tickets

"Imaginations" are a collective of ideas. Imagination is a light where there was none, a universe within a microcosm. Through their visual language, these artists are showing us what they imagined.” — California Art League President, Nora Koerber

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2025 – TAG Gallery celebrates a dynamic month of group exhibitions, featuring The California Art League’s juried exhibition "Imaginations" curated by Shana Nys Dambrot; The 3rd Annual "Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition" juried by Carolyn Lord; " Earth, Wind, Fire and Water " presented by TAG artists; TAG Presents "An Art Auction for the California Community Fund", and TAG’s Mindfulness Series hosts "Sound Relaxation & Meditation with Jaspal".TAG is auctioning donated pieces to support victims affected by the LA Fires and TAG. Online bidding is available through March 21, 7:00 pm, the online art auction will finish at 7 pm during a reception at the gallery on Friday, March 21, 5 – 8 pm. TAG Art Auction March exhibition dates are Wednesday, February 26 to Friday. March 21, 2025• "Imaginations" and "Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water" Opening Reception Saturday, March 1 from 5 - 8 pm• The 3rd Annual "Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Awards Exhibition" Reception Saturday, March 8 from 5 - 8pm• "Sound Relaxation & Meditation with Jaspal", Saturday, March 15, 11:30 am to 1 pm (Tickets Available)• "Art Auction for the California Community Fund" Casual Reception, Friday, March 21 from 5 – 8 pmThe California Art League’s exhibition "Imaginations" is curated by Shana Nys Dambrot – Los Angeles based curator, art critic, and author, and features all media interpreting Imaginations as a “collective of ideas, mood, inclination.” Cash prizes will be awarded and presented to designated artists. Shana Nys Dambrot is co-founder of 13ThingsLA, and a contributor to the Village Voice, Flaunt, Artillery, WhiteHot, and Alta Journal. She is the recipient of the Rabkin Prize for Art Criticism, the Mozaik Art Writers Prize, and the LA Press Club National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Critic of the Year award.“Imaginations are a collective of ideas, mood, inclination. Interpretation is at the core of imagination. It's a light where there was none, a universe within a microcosm, or a portrait of someone/somewhere that exists or not. Through the language of value, texture, color, contrast, composition, representational content and/or abstraction, our artists showed us what they imagined.” - California Art League President, Nora Koerber.TAG Artists proudly present "Earth, Wind, Fire and Water" – a contemplation of nature’s elements, explored in all mediums. This is a timely exhibition paired with TAG’s silent, online art auction "An Art Auction for the California Community Fund," and featuring fine art works donated by LA’s community of artists to raise funds for victims of the Los Angeles fires. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the California Community Fund, focusing on Altadena fire victims.TAG Gallery Celebrates art, excellence, and creativity in watercolor painting in the 3rd Annual "Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition," Showcasing sixty watercolor artworks featuring U.S. based artists, juried by California Plein Air Watercolorist, Carolyn Lord. These paintings offer a broad style and interpretation of the medium in watercolor, gouache, and watercolor pencil. Selected artists will be presented with cash awards and honorable mention at the Awards Reception on March 8.TAG is proud to host Sound Relaxation & Meditation. Jaspal presents South Therapy at UCLA, is a kundalini yoga and meditation teacher. She is also a Sat Nam Rasayan healer, and Reiki practitioner. https:// www.taggallery.net /event-ticketsAbout The Artists GalleryThe Artists Gallery (TAG), founded in 1993, is a contemporary gallery located in the historic Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles, California. TAG represents diverse regional, national & international artists featuring new exhibitions and events each month. TAG is an artist-founded and operated not-for-profit arts cooperative with over 75 artists. TAG’s mission is to encourage the exploration of traditional and new media, techniques, styles, and content, to support artists and add culture to our community, and the world at large. TAG is open for business every week, Wednesday through Sunday. Annual exhibitions include "Made In the USA," the "L.A. Open" and the "Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition." These group exhibitions are juried by an internationally recognized artist or art community member. If you are an artist, and are considering being part of TAG, please go to our website’s Membership section at www.taggallery.net Contact: Wren Sarrow(213) 713-6643info@taggallery.net

