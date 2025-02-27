E. Fay Jones Property Receives Award for Historic Preservation

The Brothers Residence Front Elevation

McKee Properties Honored with Preserve Arkansas Award for Thoughtful Restoration of Historic E. Fay Jones Residence

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKee Properties Honored with Preserve Arkansas Award for Thoughtful Restoration of Historic E. Fay Jones ResidenceThe 1956 Richard and Alma Brothers Residence, an early commission by renowned Arkansas architect E. Fay Jones, has been recently recognized with the Historic Preservation through Restoration Award by Preserve Arkansas. This prestigious honor celebrates projects dedicated to returning structures to their documented earlier appearance while preserving their integrity.Originally in a state of severe disrepair—with a sagging roof, extensive water damage, and holes that had allowed wildlife to take residence—the Brothers Residence was at risk of being lost. The McKee family, led by architect and contractor David McKee , undertook a meticulous restoration with the goal of honoring Jones’s original vision while making minimal updates to support modern living.“Preserving a home designed by E. Fay Jones is more than just a renovation—it’s a commitment to architectural history,” said David McKee. “Our goal was to respect Jones’s signature craftsmanship while ensuring the home remains functional and livable for generations to come.”A Faithful Restoration of an Architectural TreasureThe McKees worked from Jones’s original designs, including plans for a 1968 addition, to restore the home’s distinctive features. Among the key restoration efforts:Structural Repairs: The roof, sagging into the rear patio, was structurally reset and replaced for the first time in 66 years, maintaining Jones’s signature jackknife edge and toothlike detailing under the fascia.Chimney and Balcony Restoration: The stone chimney was completely rebuilt with rafters and cross beams, while a custom steel balustrade replaced the rotted wood railings on the balcony.System Upgrades: Electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems were all upgraded or replaced to meet modern efficiency standards.Interior Preservation: The team maintained Jones’s signature elements, including floor-to-ceiling windows, corner-butted panes, and natural materials such as wood and stone. Local carpenters repurposed original cabinetry to enhance storage while staying true to the home’s mid-century aesthetic.Sensitive Modernization: Updates included replacing damaged cork flooring with linoleum in a blonde wood pattern, remodeling water-damaged bathrooms, and converting a former music room into a dining space featuring a hexagonal table designed by Jones himself.A Legacy of PreservationDavid McKee, who worked alongside Jones for 16 years until his retirement in 1997, is the only living associate of the famed architect. His dedication to preserving Jones’s legacy was recently recognized with the Fay Jones Legacy Medal in Architecture from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. McKee’s work on the Brothers Residence is a testament to his lifelong passion for architectural preservation and his commitment to honoring his mentor’s designs. Preserve Arkansas’s award for Historic Preservation through Restoration recognizes projects that demonstrate exceptional dedication to returning a structure to its historic appearance while preserving its integrity. McKee Properties’ efforts exemplify this mission, ensuring that the Brothers Residence continues to stand as a shining example of mid-century modern architecture in Arkansas.“The Brothers Residence is a treasure that was well worth saving,” said Tyler McKee. “We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to bring this historic home back to life.”About McKee Properties LLCMcKee Properties LLC is a family-owned business led by David and Alice McKee, alongside their son Tyler McKee and daughter-in-law Ashley McKee. They operate the residence as a vacation rental under the name “ The Gray by Fay Jones ” with the goal of sharing a Fay Jones experience with the public.About Preserve ArkansasPreserve Arkansas is the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, working to protect the state’s unique architectural and cultural resources through education, advocacy, and partnerships.For more information about McKee Properties LLC and the restoration of the Brothers Residence, please contact:Media Contact:Ashley McKeeMcKee Properties LLCmckee.properties.ar@gmail.com

