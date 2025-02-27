Public Input Sought on Expansion of Digital License and Tag Options for Recreational Hunting and Fishing

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is taking public comment until March 26 on changes to digital licensing and tagging requirements.

The proposed amendments would expand digital license and tag options to all recreational hunting, fishing, combo license and tag types.

TPWD introduced digital licensing and tagging in 2022 for harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum.

Options have since expanded to allow resident hunters and anglers to purchase a fully digital license for the super combo (Items 111, 117), youth hunting (Item 169) or lifetime combo (Item 990), Hunting (Item 991), or Fishing tags (Item 992). Customers can also purchase other products such as the exempt angler tag (Item 257), bonus red drum (Item 599) and spotted seatrout tags (Item 596).

Additional details on the proposed regulation changes can be found on the public comment page and in the Texas Register.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners will consider public input before taking action at its March 27 public hearing. Comments on each of the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page through 5 p.m. March 26, or contact Chris Cerny at (512) 389-4594, Chris.Cerny@tpwd.texas.gov

TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at its March 27 meeting in Austin. Those wishing to provide public testimony must pre-register to speak. Public testimony is normally limited to three minutes per person.