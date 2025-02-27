ASUS Expands 2025 Zenbook Lineup in Canada with the New Zenbook DUO and Zenbook 14

Bringing next-gen AI performance and innovative dual-screen versatility to Canadian users

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the new Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA) and Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA), are now available in Canada. These new additions join the recently launched Zenbook A14, the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC on the market, further expanding ASUS’s lineup of AI-powered Zenbook laptops.

The ASUS Zenbook DUO is now available at the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and Canada Computers, with Costco joining later this year. The ASUS Zenbook 14 is available at the ASUS Store, Amazon and Shi, with Canada Computers, Costco, and Staples set to carry it later this year.

Designed for power, portability, and next-level AI capabilities, the latest Zenbook models feature extended battery life, premium designs, and a customizable Copilot key, delivering an effortless blend of speed, creativity, and productivity. With cutting-edge AI tools at their core, these laptops streamline tasks, enhance security, and supercharge performance for work and play.

Next-Gen AI Power with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors

At the heart of these two new 2025 ASUS Zenbook laptops are the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2), featuring integrated AI acceleration, next-gen Intel Arc™ graphics, and an upgraded core architecture. Built for the AI era, this powerhouse processor boosts gaming, content creation, and multitasking to new heights, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency in a slim and stylish package.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406​CA)

The revolutionary dual-screen Zenbook DUO (2025) features twin 14-inch 16:10 OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreens with up to 3K 120Hz resolution, seamlessly blending AI-powered performance with versatile multi-mode functionality — Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Screen Sharing — and superb mobility. Measuring just 14.6mm (0.57") at its thinnest and weighing only 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)1, it’s powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H with integrated NPU, unlocking enhanced AI capabilities. It also features a large-capacity 75Wh battery and includes a comprehensive array of I/O ports. The easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximizes productivity, with zero fuss.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405​CA)

Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) takes sophistication to a whole new level, with an environmentally-conscious thin-and-light design. It amplifies AI efficiency with its Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H and Intel Arc graphics, and offers an immersive experience with its vivid 14-inch 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and powerful super-linear speakers.

Later this year, an AMD-powered variant, the Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA), will join the lineup, featuring the new AI-enabled AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU for accelerated AI performance.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The Zenbook DUO and Zenbook 14 are now available in Canada. The Zenbook DUO is available at the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and Canada Computers, with Costco joining later this year. The Zenbook 14 is available at the ASUS Store, Amazon and Shi, with Canada Computers, Costco, and Staples set to carry it later this year. The Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA) will also be available later this year.

For detailed specifications, availability, pricing, and where to buy links, please see below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS2

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA)

Model UX8406CA-BS91T-CB UX8406CA-DS91T-CA UX8406CA-CS71-CB Marketing Name ASUS Zenbook DUO (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Inkwell Gray Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)



Weight without keyboard: 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)



Weight of keyboard: 0.30 kg (0.66 lbs) Dimensions 31.35 x 21.79 x 1.46 ~ 1.99 cm (12.34" x 8.58" x 0.57" ~ 0.78") Keyboard Dimensions 31.28 x 20.90 x 0.51 ~ 0.53 cm (12.31" x 8.23" x 0.20" ~ 0.21") Display Dual 14” touchscreens, 2880x1800, OLED, 16:10, 120 Hz, 0.2ms, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500, Pantone validated Dual 14” touchscreens, 1920x1200, OLED, 16:10, 120 Hz, 0.2ms, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500, Pantone validated Dual 14” touchscreens, 1920x1200, OLED, 16:10, 120 Hz, 0.2ms, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500, Pantone validated Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H



2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H



2.0 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13 Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Keyboard Bilingual French English Bilingual French Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Availability ASUS Store





Best Buy ASUS Store



Best Buy



Amazon



Canada Computers Costco (available later this year) MSRP C$2,699 C$2,499 C$2,399

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)

Model UX3405CA-CS91T-CB UX3405CA-RS71T-CA UX3405CA-SS71T-CB UX3405CA-DS51T-CA Marketing Name ASUS Zenbook 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Ponder Blue Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)



Dimensions 31.24 x 22.01 x 1.49 ~ 1.49 cm (12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59") Display 14” touchscreen, WUXGA, 1920x1200, OLED, 16:10, 60 Hz, 0.2ms, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H



2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H



2.0 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13 Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H



1.7 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 14 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 32GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) 16GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (1 x M.2 2280 slot) Keyboard Bilingual French English Bilingual French English Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP)

1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 75Whr AC Adapter Type-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60GHz universal Availability Costco (available later this year) Canada Computers (available later this year) Staples (available later this year) ASUS Store



Amazon



Shi MSRP C$1,899 C$1,899 C$1,699 C$1,499





NOTES TO EDITORS

Product pages:

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-2024-ux8406/

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-14-oled-ux3405/

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406MA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-14-oled-um3406/

Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/

Where to buy links:

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-2024-ux8406/where-to-buy/

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-14-oled-ux3405/where-to-buy/

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406MA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-14-oled-um3406/where-to-buy/

Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/where-to-buy/

ASUS Zenbook Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/zenbook/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Without keyboard

2 Price and specifications and subject to change without notice. For the latest information please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64840812-c385-471d-8435-9e9dc833ca33

PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

ASUS Expands 2025 Zenbook Lineup in Canada with the New Zenbook DUO and Zenbook 14 Bringing next-gen AI performance and innovative dual-screen versatility to Canadian users

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.