Forbes and U.S. News & World Report Agree: HealthEquity is One of America’s Best Places to Work

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the nation’s leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration, has been named one of America’s Dream Employers for 2025 by Forbes and one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2025 by U.S. News & World Report. These awards are the latest in a long run of accolades that recognize the company’s ongoing commitment to its team and culture.

“These awards validate our dedication to creating a workplace where our team can thrive and be part of our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers,” said HealthEquity Vice President of People Experience, Calvin Sun. "We're proud of the culture we've built, one that leads by example and empowers our people to grow both personally and professionally. And we're not stopping here – we'll keep investing in initiatives that boost their wellbeing and success.”

HealthEquity stood out among its peers for its team-focused culture and investments in teammates’ wellbeing and was the highest ranked HSA administrator. Teammates are supported with collaboration tools and a culture that is focused on transparent, frequent opportunities to hear from leadership and each other. The team also has access to a wide range of benefits to support their unique needs, including support for caregivers, incentives for healthy living, mental health programs, support for chronic illness, and its remote-first work environment--with more than 90 percent of employees working primarily from home at locations across the country.

The company was also recognized for leading by example in the utilization of consumer directed benefits. HealthEquity achieved an 18-percent reduction in health claims from teammates that participated in their Consumer Driven Healthcare program. This effort and the results are supported by programs to promote both mental and long-term physical health within the company.

“At HealthEquity we are trying to talk the talk and walk the walk. We want our teammates to engage in their benefits and have better health outcomes, just as much as we want the same for our clients and members,” said Stephanie Larsen, HealthEquity director of benefits and wellness. “This commitment to helping our team thrive passes through to our clients, partners and members, who benefit from our understanding, dedication and passion.”

Both Forbes and U.S. News & World Report prioritize employee sentiment and objective performance metrics, ensuring a rigorous selection process that highlights truly exemplary companies.

