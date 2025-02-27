Big Lab Digital Agency Analyzes the Men’s Perfume Market in the UAE

AI-driven trends reshape the UAE’s men’s fragrance market, with rising online sales, niche perfumes, and personalized scent recommendations.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for perfume for men in the UAE is growing, with consumers increasingly turning to premium and niche fragrances. According to a study conducted by Dubai-based Big Lab Digital Agency, one in ten UAE residents purchases fragrances online or uses digital platforms to select a scent and read reviews before making a decision.“Search demand confirms that men’s fragrances remain the most sought-after segment in the UAE. For local consumers, perfume is more than just a grooming product; it is an essential part of their image, reflecting status and personal style,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.Based on search query analysis, some of the most popular brands in the UAE include YSL perfume , Dior, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, and Versace.Consumer preferences in men’s perfumery are shifting. While oud and woody scents were traditionally dominant, there is now a growing preference for fresh, dynamic compositions featuring citrus, marine, and menthol notes.This transformation is driven by several key factors:- The increasing number of expatriates, bringing diverse fragrance preferences to the UAE market.- The rise of wellness culture and active lifestyles, fueling demand for light, versatile fragrances.- Brand adaptation, as companies expand their collections with modern, refreshing notes.The perfume UAE market is experiencing a surge in online purchases, with more consumers using digital platforms to explore and buy fragrances.“We are witnessing rapid growth in online perfume sales across the UAE. Consumers now rely not only on ratings and reviews but also on AI-driven recommendations,” notes Nemtcev.Major e-commerce platforms are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that analyze search queries, purchase history, and individual scent preferences to provide personalized recommendations.“Today’s consumers expect a tailored approach. AI solutions not only help them choose a popular fragrance but also guide them towards scents that align with their lifestyle and even climate conditions. This streamlines the buying process, making it more accurate and convenient,” adds Nemtcev.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a Dubai-based digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, digital strategies, and web development. The agency develops customized solutions for marketplaces and e-commerce businesses, leveraging AI-powered analytics to enhance online sales and boost brand visibility.

