Get crappie fishing tips at March 13 MDC program at Shepherd of the Hills Center

BRANSON, Mo. – In Missouri, crappie fishing is an activity that’s as near and dear to many anglers as any other outdoors pastime. Angler surveys show crappie are among the most fished-for sportfish in the state.

Experienced anglers can add to their crappie knowledge at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learn to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing Clinic.” This program will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on March 13 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center in Branson. The Shepherd of the Hills Center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson and is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. The March 13 program will have both in-person and virtual options for attendance. People who want to attend the program in-person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206369

People who choose the virtual attendance option can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206364

At this program, MDC Conservation Educators Lyle Whittaker and Jordan Poe will team up with local crappie guides to discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include:

Doodle-socking

Spider rigging

Dock fishing

Using live bait

Jigging

How to fish a brush pile

How to fish standing timber

How to use a lake map to locate crappie

Introduction to modern electronics

Crappie regulations, with an emphasis on those that apply to Lake Pomme de Terre, Stockton, Table Rock, and Fellows lakes will also be discussed. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or Poe at Jordan.Poe@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.