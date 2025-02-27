MDC and MU Extension thank Missouri Master Naturalists for 2024 accomplishments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and MU Extension thank the Missouri Master Naturalists for volunteering thousands of hours to conserving Missouri’s natural resources in 2024.

Missouri Master Naturalists participate in a chapter-based natural resource education and volunteer program within their community that is sponsored by MDC and MU Extension. They sometimes assist with MDC research or conduct habitat improvement projects, but they often serve at educational or special-event programs that are conducted with numerous chapter partners within the community. Participants first must enroll in a core training with approximately 40 hours that is focused on Missouri’s ecological systems and conservation. Core training is conducted at the chapter-level and led by chapter advisors with both MDC and MU Extension. Master Naturalist chapters provide a corps of well-informed volunteers to serve nature and natural resources in their community.

According to Bob Pierce, Program Coordinator with MU Extension, there are 12 Missouri Master Naturalist Program chapters: Boone’s Lick in Columbia, Chert Glades in Joplin, Confluence in St. Charles, Great Rivers in St. Louis, Hi Lonesome in Cole Camp, Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, Loess Hills in St. Joseph, Meramec Hills in Rolla, Miramiguoa in Washington, Mississippi Hills in Hannibal, Osage Trails in Kansas City, and Springfield Plateau in Springfield.

2024 PROGRAM SNAPSHOTS

Rebecca O’Hearn, MDC Program Coordinator for Missouri Master Naturalists, reports that during 2024, the Missouri Master Naturalist Program celebrated its 20th year of programming. One of Missouri’s very first chapters, the Boone’s Lick Chapter, hosted a successful Statewide Conference in the Columbia area to commemorate the anniversary. In addition, 11 of the 12 Master Naturalist Chapters trained more than 230 new volunteers, and the Program’s volunteers dedicated record numbers of service hours to taking care of Missouri’s natural resources and to educating Missourians about those resources.

Through December 2024, with combined efforts of 12 recognized Chapters, 3,346 volunteers have been trained as Missouri Master Naturalists since the program was first organized in 2004.

Since 2004, Master Naturalist volunteers have provided more than 965,000 hours of service to local communities.

During 2024, volunteers provided over 75,000 hours of volunteer service to local communities. This volunteer activity is equivalent to over 36 full-time equivalents of professional time and provides an important metric for measuring the impact of the Master Naturalist Program.

Master Naturalist volunteers participated in over 14,000 hours of advanced training during 2024.

Over 880 volunteers became Certified Missouri Master Naturalists, maintained certification, or were active members during 2024.

Approximately 135 organizations have partnered with Master Naturalist chapters at the local level to accomplish natural resource education efforts and service projects within the community.

The economic impact of Missouri Master Naturalist volunteer service during 2024 is valued at $2,930,815. The cumulative economic impact of Missouri Master Naturalist volunteer service is valued at $29,364,112*.

Read more about the Missouri Master Naturalist chapters’ accomplishments and highlights in the 2024 Annual Report, available online https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-master-naturalist.

To learn more about the Missouri Master Naturalist Program and how to get involved, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-master-naturalist/missouri-master-naturalist-overview/faq-about-missouri-master-naturalist.

*The number of full-time equivalents was calculated by dividing the total number of volunteer service hours by 2,080 hours (260 workdays )per year. The value of volunteer service calculated using Independent Sector’s $33.49 per hour for 2024. The hourly value is based on the average hourly earnings for private nonagricultural workers as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure is increased by 15.7 percent to estimate fringe benefits. https://independentsector.org/resource/value-of-volunteer-time/