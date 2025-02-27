MDC reminds pet owners the coyote encounters are possible this time of year

St. LOUIS, Mo.—February is the peak of breeding season for coyotes and continues into March. This means we typically see a spike in coyote activity this time of year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says it’s important to be vigilant of pets right now in areas where coyotes are known to live.

“We get reports from people who live in neighborhoods, and they are usually shocked to find out that coyotes are in the area and can do so well in urban environments,” said MDC Wildlife damage Biologist, Patrice Pyatt.

Unlike many other kinds of wildlife, coyotes adapt particularly well around human development and coexist with people in many places. These areas can include municipal parks and other urban green space, golf courses, cemeteries, suburban wooded common areas, and even within subdivisions themselves.

“It’s possible for encounters to occur between these wild canines and people’s pets,” said Payatt. She added that dogs can trigger territorial responses from coyotes. If coyotes are known to be in the area, Pyatt encourages pet owners not to leave their pets outside unattended, especially during the hours of dusk, nighttime, and dawn. These are the periods coyotes are most active. Owners should be with their pets and have them in constant view during these times.

One of the secrets behind the coyote’s survival success is their diet. As scavengers, coyotes will eat just about anything, including foxes, groundhogs, mice, rabbits, squirrels, fruits, vegetables, birds, insects, carrion (dead animals) and common household garbage.

So how can encounters between coyotes and people be minimized? Effectively managing coyote conflicts comes down to these key things: limiting food attractions and using scare tactics.

Firstly, ensure that your yard or property has no food sources readily available to coyotes. If food is deliberately or inadvertently provided by people, adult coyotes and their pups quickly learn not to fear humans and will develop a dependency on these easy food sources. Pyatt urges dog and cat owners not to leave pet food outside, to securely cover all trash containers, and consider waiting to put trash containers out as close to pick up time as possible.

Think about bird feeders too. While coyotes are usually not interested in bird food, bird feeders attract rodents, especially squirrels, which in turn attract coyotes.

Pyatt recommends the use of scare tactics to instill fear of humans into coyotes. If a coyote should approach or be seen in the yard, homeowners should do everything possible to make it feel unwelcome. This could include yelling or making other loud, threatening noises, throwing rocks, spraying garden hoses, or blowing air horns. If its encounter with humans is unpleasant, a coyote will be less likely to come back.

More information on dealing with nuisance coyotes can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4VD and https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zaa, or in a free brochure obtainable by writing: Controlling Conflicts with Urban Coyotes in Missouri, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO, 65102. Or e-mail pubstaff@mdc.mo.gov.