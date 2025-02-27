U.K. Surgical Pledgets Market Size to Reach US$27.5 Mn by 2034, Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disorders and Expanding Geriatric Population – Latest Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

U.K. Surgical Pledgets Market Set for Robust Growth Amid Advancements in Surgical Technologies and Healthcare Infrastructure Investments. The U.K. Surgical Pledgets Market is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures, advancements in medical technology, and increasing demand for effective wound management solutions. Growing adoption in cardiovascular, general, and orthopedic surgeries is fueling market expansion, with a focus on biocompatible and absorbable materials.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.K. surgical pledgets market (Markt für chirurgische Hilfsmittel ), valued at approximately US$15.3 million in 2023, is projected to experience robust growth at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034, reaching more than US$27.5 million by the end of the forecast period.

Surgical pledgets—mesh-like structures used as buttresses or pads between suture lines and tissue surfaces—play a critical role in enhancing the durability of surgical repairs by distributing load and reducing the risk of tissue tear. This market is being propelled by an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, a rising geriatric population, growth in healthcare infrastructure investments, and ongoing advancements in surgical technologies.





Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Sample Report Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86191

Analysis of Key Players

Key industry players operating in the U.K. surgical pledgets market include Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Teleflex Incorporated, Boz Medical, Peters Surgical, Henry Schein, Inc., and Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. These companies are actively engaged in strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and product innovations to strengthen their market positions.

Key Developments

2021: B. Braun entered into an agreement with IDENTI Medical to integrate cloud-based software services for managing surgical sutures inventory, enhancing operational efficiencies.

entered into an agreement with IDENTI Medical to integrate cloud-based software services for managing surgical sutures inventory, enhancing operational efficiencies. June 2021: Ethicon launched its antibacterial sutures, Ethicon Plus Sutures, equipped with triclosan protection to reduce surgical site infections by 30%.

launched its antibacterial sutures, Ethicon Plus Sutures, equipped with triclosan protection to reduce surgical site infections by 30%. February 2021: DeRoyal Industries, Inc. collaborated with researchers from the Tyndall National Institute and RCSI to innovate the next generation of compression wound care therapy, further supporting market growth.

Analyst Viewpoint: Innovation and Demographic Shifts at the Forefront

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in the U.K.—with nearly 7.6 million individuals affected—combined with a significant rise in the geriatric population, is creating a robust demand for surgical pledgets. These devices are essential during critical procedures such as aortic valve replacement, coronary artery bypass grafting, and other cardiac surgeries, where they help distribute mechanical forces evenly and minimize complications like paravalvular leaks.

In parallel, continuous product innovation aimed at enhancing the safety and effectiveness of surgical pledgets is further bolstering market growth. Key industry players are leveraging advancements in surgical technologies and entering strategic collaborations with healthcare institutions and research organizations to mitigate risk factors and improve clinical outcomes.

Market Introduction

Surgical pledgets serve as indispensable suture accessories that provide a cushioning effect between the suture line and the tissue, thereby reducing the risk of sutures tearing through delicate tissues. These pledgets are widely used in various surgical applications including valvular suturing, septal repair, myocardial closure, and hepatic repair.

Their role is particularly significant in cardiac surgeries, where achieving hemostasis and ensuring the secure placement of prosthetic devices are paramount. The market offers both synthetic and non-synthetic (bioabsorbable) options, with synthetic pledgets—often composed of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)—leading in terms of accessibility and clinical application.

Key Market Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

According to the British Heart Foundation, cardiovascular disorders account for 27% of all deaths in the U.K., with more than 170,000 annual fatalities. The high incidence of conditions such as coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure is significantly driving the demand for surgical pledgets, which are crucial during emergency and elective cardiac surgeries.

According to the British Heart Foundation, cardiovascular disorders account for 27% of all deaths in the U.K., with more than 170,000 annual fatalities. The high incidence of conditions such as coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure is significantly driving the demand for surgical pledgets, which are crucial during emergency and elective cardiac surgeries. Growth in Geriatric Population

With the population aged 65 and above growing substantially—from 9.2 million in 2011 to over 11 million in 2021 in England and Wales—the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases is anticipated to further stimulate the market. The need for safer and more effective surgical interventions in an aging population underpins the market's upward trajectory.

With the population aged 65 and above growing substantially—from 9.2 million in 2011 to over 11 million in 2021 in England and Wales—the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases is anticipated to further stimulate the market. The need for safer and more effective surgical interventions in an aging population underpins the market's upward trajectory. Advancements in Surgical Technologies

Constant innovation in product design to improve the safety and effectiveness of surgical pledgets, coupled with strategic partnerships between leading manufacturers and healthcare institutions, is enhancing product features and expanding market opportunities.

U.K. Surgical Pledgets Market Overview

Surgical pledgets are integral to various surgical procedures where they act as reinforcing agents to secure sutures and protect fragile tissues. In cardiac surgeries, for instance, techniques such as the pledgeted horizontal mattress suture are employed to distribute stress and ensure optimal hemostasis. The cushioning provided by pledgets mitigates the risk of tissue rupture and friction, leading to improved surgical outcomes.

For Complete Report Details, Request Sample Copy from Here- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86191

Market Snapshot

Attribute Detail Market Size (2023) US$ 15.3 Mn Forecast Value (2034) More than US$ 27.5 Mn CAGR (2024-2034) 5.5% Forecast Period 2024 – 2034 Historical Data Available 2020 – 2023 Quantitative Units US$ Mn (Value)

The comprehensive market analysis encompasses both segment and regional level insights, alongside qualitative evaluations of drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, and value chain dynamics.

Challenges & Opportunities – What’s Next?

Cost Pressures: Hospitals seek cost-effective solutions, making price competitiveness key.

Hospitals seek cost-effective solutions, making price competitiveness key. Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent UK healthcare regulations may slow new product approvals.

Opportunities to Watch:

Development of eco-friendly, biodegradable pledgets for sustainable healthcare.

for sustainable healthcare. Growing collaborations between medical device companies and top UK hospitals to enhance surgical efficiency.

to enhance surgical efficiency. Expansion of customized pledgets for specialized surgical procedures.

Why the UK Surgical Pledgets Market Is Booming

Surge in Surgical Procedures: A growing number of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries is driving demand for surgical pledgets, which help control bleeding and enhance surgical outcomes.

A growing number of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries is driving demand for surgical pledgets, which help control bleeding and enhance surgical outcomes. Advancements in Surgical Technology: The rise of minimally invasive procedures and enhanced biomaterials is pushing the market towards more efficient, biocompatible, and absorbent pledgets.

The rise of minimally invasive procedures and enhanced biomaterials is pushing the market towards more efficient, biocompatible, and absorbent pledgets. Rising Chronic Disease Cases: With cardiovascular diseases and diabetes on the rise in the UK, the need for high-quality surgical materials has never been greater.

With cardiovascular diseases and diabetes on the rise in the UK, the need for high-quality surgical materials has never been greater. Aging Population Boosting Demand: As the UK’s elderly population grows, so does the demand for surgeries requiring advanced hemostatic solutions, fueling the pledget market.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Teflon Surgical Pledgets: Known for their durability and biocompatibility, these pledgets are widely used in cardiovascular surgeries. Polyester Surgical Pledgets: Lightweight and effective in soft tissue repairs, these are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.



By Application:

Cardiovascular Surgeries: The largest segment, owing to the high number of heart-related surgeries performed in the UK annually. Vascular Surgery: Used to prevent blood leakage and ensure smooth recovery in vascular grafting and other related procedures. Orthopedic Surgeries: Increasingly used in joint repair and other orthopedic treatments.



Geographical Focus:

United Kingdom

Key Insights:

The market is expected to grow at a steady pace, driven by the rising number of surgeries in the UK.

Technological advancements and an aging population are key factors influencing the market.

Companies investing in R&D and innovative product development will likely capture significant market share.

Why This Market Matters

The UK Surgical Pledgets Market is a vital part of the future of surgery, ensuring precision, safety, and improved patient outcomes. As the healthcare sector moves towards minimally invasive and AI-assisted surgeries, surgical pledgets will remain a critical component of cutting-edge medical procedures.

Get Your Market Report Today! Understand the latest trends and gain insights into the future of the UK Surgical Pledgets Market with our comprehensive report.

Purchase the Full Market Report Today:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86191<ype=S

Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the U.K. surgical pledgets market in 2023?

It was valued at US$15.3 million in 2023.

What is the projected market value by 2034?

The market is expected to exceed US$27.5 million by the end of 2034.

What is the anticipated CAGR for the forecast period?

The CAGR is projected to be 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

What are the primary factors driving market growth?

Key drivers include the rise in cardiovascular disorders and an expanding geriatric population, along with advancements in surgical technologies.

Who are the leading players in the U.K. surgical pledgets market?

Prominent players include Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Boz Medical, Peters Surgical, Henry Schein, Inc., and Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market (Markt für stromale Gefäßfraktionen) is set to Grow Significantly, Expected to Reach US$ 280.1 Million by 2034 as Clinical Trials Unveil New Therapeutic Potential -Exclusive Report by TMR

(Markt für stromale Gefäßfraktionen) is set to Grow Significantly, Expected to Reach as Clinical Trials Unveil New Therapeutic Potential -Exclusive Report by TMR Prosthetic Disc Nucleus Market (Markt für Bandscheibenkernprothesen) is set to Reach $265.8 Million by 2034, TMR Forecasts 8.2% CAGR - TMR Insights

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.