DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for budget-friendly cars in the UAE remains consistently high in 2025. According to BOSO, a digital classifieds platform for new and used vehicles, buyers prioritize affordable crossovers and sedans with low running costs and strong resale value. Among crossovers, the most in-demand models are Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos, while Nissan Sunny, Toyota Yaris, and Mitsubishi Attrage lead the sedan segment.Market analysis shows that Nissan Kicks price in UAE starts from AED 60,000 for new models, while used options are available from AED 40,000, making it one of the most affordable compact crossovers in the country. Buyers also frequently search for alternatives such as the Hyundai Creta, which offers similar specifications, and the Kia Seltos, known for its competitive pricing and fuel efficiency.Among budget-friendly sedans, used Nissan Sunny remains one of the best-selling models in the UAE’s pre-owned market. The car is highly sought after due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and strong resale value. According to BOSO, the average price of a used Nissan Sunny in the UAE starts at AED 30,000, depending on mileage and condition.Other sedans also continue to attract strong demand, including the Toyota Yaris, which maintains high residual value, and the Mitsubishi Attrage, favored for its low cost of ownership and affordable spare parts. Overall, market trends indicate that reliable budget cars remain a top choice for buyers across the UAE.How Technology Simplifies Car BuyingWith the growing adoption of digital platforms, buyers increasingly rely on AI-driven tools to search for and evaluate vehicles before making a purchase. Platforms like BOSO enhance transparency and efficiency by offering:- Market price analysis – Allows buyers to compare listings and secure the best deals.- Automated vehicle history checks – Provides access to ownership records, insurance claims, and service history.- Listing verification and fraud detection – AI helps filter out unreliable or fraudulent listings."The budget car segment remains one of the most stable in the UAE, with buyers seeking affordable and reliable vehicles that retain strong resale value. Digital platforms like BOSO make the process easier by offering real-time price comparisons and verified listings," said Iurii Nemtcev, Head of SEO at BOSO and CEO of Big Lab Digital Marketing Agency Dubai About BOSOBOSO is an AI-powered classifieds platform for buying and selling cars in the UAE. The platform provides market price analysis, automated vehicle history checks, and AI-powered fraud detection, helping users find the best offers on new and used vehicles.

