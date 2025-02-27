Discuss Announces 3 AI Agents Built for Market Insights

Enabling ‘always-on’ customer and user feedback with an agentic approach

Seattle, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading end-to-end global market insights platform today announced its 3 AI Agents that deliver ‘always-on’, in-depth market insights, helping marketers win in the current relationship economy where emotional connections are the new currency.

For decades, third-party ‘agents’, usually ad or marketing agencies, have been used for delivering market insights, which is typically expensive and can take months to get a final report on target audience perspectives. While live, human-led research is still an invaluable element of the greater research strategy, in this new ‘Agentic Era,’ AI Agents offer a new alternative and the possibility of a better, faster way to get customer or user experience feedback across the world.

Building on its groundbreaking work as the first market insights platform to harness GenAI with the launch of Genie in 2023, Discuss continues to lead the industry with its agentic approach to collecting real-time feedback and enabling emotional marketing on a global scale.

“At Discuss, we’re not just building AI tools—we’re shaping a new way to understand people,” said Jilleun Eglin, Senior Director of Product, at Discuss. “Our AI Agents are empowering teams to build deep emotional connections with their target audiences at a speed and scale that’s never been possible before. And we also know that innovation requires responsibility—that’s why this release is as much about data privacy as it is about groundbreaking AI.”

Highlights of the latest release include:

AI Agents: Create campaigns backed by 10x more consumer insights in half the time

Discuss’ AI Agents automate the manual tasks of collecting, analyzing and presenting in-depth market insights. Combined with the power of the platform’s industry-leading live research capabilities, these agents are reinventing how teams tap into their consumers’ thoughts, emotions, and sense of identity.

With the ability to engage customers 24/7, teams can more easily understand the ‘why’ and create campaigns and products that not only drive ROI, but ultimately build a deep emotional bond with their audiences.

Interview Agent

Up until now, getting in-depth feedback quickly has been difficult due to the time and logistical challenges. Live conversations with target audiences have often been out of the question because teams don’t have the resources or bandwidth to prioritize this in addition to their core responsibilities.

Interview Agent solves this problem by delivering rich, always-on in-depth market insights that operate 24/7 and on a global level. It engages respondents in natural conversations, in their native tongue, dynamically probing for deeper feedback. This continuous stream of market insights allows teams to spend their time on more strategic work, while unlocking empathy at speed and at scale.

Translate Agent

Understanding global audiences has long been made impossible by language barriers. Translate Agent empowers teams to overcome these barriers with the ability to instantly understand their global audiences, wherever, whenever. With GenAI-powered English translations for live, unmoderated, and uploaded research in 100+ countries—marketing, product and insights teams can capture in-depth feedback while preserving audiences’ tone, body language, and emotions. And sharing findings from international research has never been easier with the ability to embed English-translated subtitles on every recording, clip, and highlight reels.

Insights Agent

Discuss has long been the leader in delivering comprehensive, AI-driven answers to teams’ most pressing research questions from live session feedback. Now, Insights Agent analyzes thousands of unmoderated feedback alongside live and uploaded research, helping businesses uncover the insights they need faster than ever.

This innovation not only makes it easier to understand global audiences, but also makes it easier to bring consumer voices into key business decisions. And with segment analysis capabilities, teams can compare insights across tasks or regions—helping them quickly spot trends and keep pace with evolving customer preferences.

Redefining the gold standard for data privacy and protection

Discuss continues to set the standard in data protection, helping brands and research agencies remain compliant without compromising research quality. New centralized privacy controls allow users to automatically apply PII settings—such as pseudonyms for respondent anonymization—across all projects, eliminating the risk of non-compliance and giving teams peace of mind especially when navigating complex data privacy regulations.

Additionally, Discuss’ blur recording feature now offers flexible settings to control the visibility of shared stimuli, shared screens, and mobile screen shares—all while safeguarding participant anonymity. For example, a researcher can unblur a product prototype shown during a session to analyze reactions while still keeping participant identities hidden.

See these innovations in action at The MarTech Conference on March 25th - 26th where Adam Mertz, Chief Growth Officer will be speaking on how to integrate GenAI into your martech stack for real-time audience insights, how to use AI Agents to cut research costs while improving data accuracy, and how to shift from reactive to predictive market insights with an agentic approach. Click here to register for the event.

About Discuss

Discuss eliminates the complex, time-consuming, and costly nature traditionally associated with in-depth market insights. Our end-to-end global market insights platform, coupled with key services and a powerful suite of AI Agents, enables everyone—from insights professionals to marketing and product teams—to extract valuable insights faster than ever before and drive smarter, more informed business decisions on a global scale. Trusted by leading Consumer Insights, CX, and UX professionals worldwide, Discuss is the preferred choice for global brands and agencies, including 3M, Jägermeister, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mastercard, Suntory Global Spirits, Mondelez, Reckitt, Ipsos, Human8, and Buzzback. Discover Discuss’ AI Agents built for market insights www.discuss.io.

