ZOOZ Power to Present at the 5th European EV Charging Infrastructure 2025 Conference in Amsterdam on March 4, 2025

Tel Aviv, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ), the leading provider of Flywheel-based power boosting and power management solutions enabling ultra-fast multi-port Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, today announced that Mr. Erez Zimerman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 5th European EV Charging Infrastructure 2025 Conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:20pm CET.

Mr. Zimerman will discuss how kinetic power boosters with smart energy management enable ultra-fast EV charging and network expansion without costly grid upgrades. By improving energy distribution through adaptive charging, peak shaving and efficient power allocation, these boosters could reduce demand charges and support the deployment of multiple ultra-fast EV chargers. This innovative approach leverages kinetic energy to enhance sustainability and promote a greener future.

About the 5th European EV Charging Infrastructure 2025 Conference

The 5th European EV Charging Infrastructure 2025 Conference is a premier event focused on advancing EV infrastructure and modernizing Europe’s electrical grids. It will showcase innovations in ultra-fast and smart charging technologies, tackling key challenges like grid stability, energy distribution, and sustainability. Industry experts, grid operators, and stakeholders will discuss best practices, energy storage solutions, and strategies for optimizing EV network efficiency. With a strong emphasis on smart charging systems and renewable energy integration, this conference offers valuable insights and networking opportunities for those shaping the future of EV charging in Europe.

About ZOOZ Power Ltd.

ZOOZ Power is the leading provider of Flywheel-based power boosting and power management solutions enabling widespread deployment of ultra-fast multi ports charging infrastructure for EVs, while overcoming existing grid limitations. ZOOZ Power pioneers its unique Flywheel-based power boosting technology, which could enable efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Its Flywheel-based technology is designed to allow high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

The rapid acceleration of the EV revolution is outpacing grid infrastructure. As charging demands grow, limited grid capacity has created a gap that requires innovative solutions to bridge this divide. ZOOZ Power’s sustainable, power-boosting solutions are designed with longevity and the environment in mind, could assist its customers and partners accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus increasing the potential for improved utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth. ZOOZ Power is publicly traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ.

