Memphis Grizzlies and Gray Media to Simulcast Five Games on Free, Over-the-Air Television Across Tennessee’s Three Largest Markets

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, Gray Media, and FanDuel Sports Network will simulcast five upcoming Grizzlies games this season that will be broadcast in Tennessee’s three largest media markets, Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville. This partnership will provide fans with a variety of options to watch and cheer on Tennessee’s only NBA franchise, the Memphis Grizzlies, including free, over-the-air broadcast television.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 12 th at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Saturday, March 15 th at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Miami Heat

at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Thursday, March 27 th at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, April 1 st at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors

at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Sunday April 13th at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET | Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks





In Memphis, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the air on WMC-TV, Action News Five channel 5.1. and simulcast on WMC-TV Plus, channel 5.3.

In Nashville, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the-air on WSMV-TV, channel 4.1 and simulcast on the Tennessee Valley Sports and Entertainment Network, channel 4.2.

In Knoxville, Gray will broadcast the games free, over-the-air on WBXX, Knoxville’s CW, channel 20.1 and MyVLT, MyNetworkTV, channel 8.2

“We are excited to work with Gray Media to present an additional way for our fans to watch five of the key regular season Grizzlies games down the home stretch of the season,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We appreciate Gray Media’s efforts in helping present this opportunity to Grizzlies fans across Tennessee.”

The Memphis Grizzlies – led by stars Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Desmond Bane – are currently second in the NBA’s Western Conference and are the fourth ranked team overall.

This season’s five-game schedule will be available for local over-the-air simulcast distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. The FanDuel Sports Network Grizzlies broadcast team of Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight along with sideline reporter Rob Fisher will call all the in-game action. In addition, all broadcasts will feature the pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host Grizzlies LIVE for all telecasts alongside Pranica, Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon for all Grizzlies LIVE for all home telecasts.

“We’re thrilled to announce this collaboration between the Memphis Grizzlies and our local Gray Media stations in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville,” said Jonathan Mitchell, General Manager of WMC Television in Memphis. “With this relationship, Grizzlies fans across Tennessee’s three largest media markets will have access to the most exciting team in basketball for free, over-the-air. We believe this agreement not only broadens access to the Memphis Grizzlies but also strengthens the connection between the team and its fans across the state of Tennessee.”

