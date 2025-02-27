Gothika Announces Buy One Get One Free for Softlens Halloween Lenses

BOGO Lenses At Gothika

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika , a leading brand in the world of special effects contact lenses , has announced an exciting offer for this Spring season. The brand is offering a buy one get one free deal on their best-selling Softlens lenses. Customers can now get a free pair of White zombie lenses with the purchase of any Softlens brand lenses. This limited-time offer is sure to make this Halloween a memorable one for all the fans of special effects lenses.Softlens, known for its high-quality and comfortable lenses, has been a popular choice among customers for years. With over 70 designs to choose from, Softlens offers a wide range of options to enhance any Halloween costume. From spooky to glamorous, there is a Softlens design for every style and preference. And now, with the buy one get one free offer, customers can get two pairs of Softlens lenses for the price of one."We are thrilled to offer this special deal for our loyal customers. Parties are a time for fun and creativity, and we want to make it even more exciting with our Softlens lenses. Our goal is to provide high-quality lenses that not only enhance the overall look but also ensure comfort and safety for our customers," said a spokesperson for Gothika.The buy one get one free offer is available on the official Gothika website and participating retailers. Customers can choose any Softlens lenses and add the White zombie lenses to their cart for free. This offer is valid until March 18th, so hurry and grab your favorite Softlens lenses before they run out. With Gothika's commitment to quality and this exciting offer, this Halloween is sure to be a spooktacular one for all the special effects enthusiasts out there.Visit the Gothika website at https://gothika.com for more information on the buy one, get one free offer and to browse the collection of Softlens lenses. Follow Gothika on social media for updates and promotions. Don't miss out on this amazing deal, and make your look stand out with Softlens lenses.

