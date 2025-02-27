Calvary Baptist Academy to be presented with Jennings Randolph Award for student-led voter registration effort

Charleston, W.Va – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner will travel to Calvary Baptist Academy on Wednesday February 26th, to present the high school with the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement.

The presentation will take place at the high school at 8:35am.​ The presentation will last about 30 minutes. The media is invited and encouraged to attend but is asked to arrive early to properly check in with the office to access the auditorium.

Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood will accompany Secretary Warner for the presentation. Local officials have been invited to the event as well.

The Jennings Randolph Award was initiated by the WV Secretary of State's Office 31 years ago to promote voter registration and interest in the election process among the state's youngest eligible voters. The Award is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph who represented West Virginia in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 50 years.

Among many other accomplishments, Senator Randolph worked for more than 29 years to get the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution passed to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years old. Senator Randolph is considered "The Father of the 26th Amendment".

Learn more about Senator Randolph by clicking here.

The Jennings Randolph Award is given to any public or private high school that registers at least 85% of their eligible high school seniors to vote. Learn more about the Award HERE.