Alira Health Oversees the Digital Development of Gustave Roussy’s Project Interception to Advance Cancer Prevention

SpherePX Technology Powers Early Detection and Personalized Prevention

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory and technology company, is proud to collaborate as a commercial partner with the digital development of Project Interception, a pioneering initiative in the field of cancer prevention led by Gustave Roussy, one of the world’s top cancer research institutes. This digital development of Gustave Roussy's program Interception has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship support of the Fondation Philanthropia. As part of its commitment to transforming cancer prevention, Gustave Roussy has integrated Alira Health’s SpherePX™ technology into Project Interception to expand and scale its impact across healthcare institutions.

The objective of Project Interception is to reduce the risk of stage 2 or higher (or equivalent) malignant tumors by 30% over five years by identifying individuals at increased risk of cancer as early as possible and offering them a personalized course of screening and prevention. Research shows that up to 40% of cancer cases are preventable, yet traditional screening methods often fail to address individual risk factors. Project Interception shifts the focus from late-stage diagnosis to proactive, personalized prevention and monitoring, leveraging digital health solutions to enhance both patient engagement and clinical decision-making.

As the digital backbone of Project Interception, SpherePX empowers both patients and healthcare providers by:

Providing a secure, patient-enabled digital platform for personalized risk tracking and proactive prevention strategies.

Supporting a provider portal with advanced predictive screening tools, risk stratification models, and digital care pathways.

Enhancing patient monitoring to streamline coordination between specialists and improve data-driven decision-making.



“Gustave Roussy is leading a transformational shift in cancer prevention, and we are honored to support them with SpherePX,” said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO at Alira Health. “Our technology bridges the gap between research and real-world care, ensuring that high-risk individuals receive the personalized prevention plans they need. By integrating digital health solutions with real-world evidence, we can drive earlier interventions and improve long-term outcomes.”

Currently, Project Interception is being implemented at six medical centers, with approximately 490 patients enrolled and 85 healthcare professionals engaged. The long-term goal is to expand the program to 30 sites across France, ultimately reaching 2,000 patients per site each year. As the initiative grows, Gustave Roussy and Alira Health invite healthcare institutions, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups to collaborate in advancing global cancer prevention efforts.

For more information, visit www.gustaveroussy.fr/fr/interception or alirahealth.com/spherepx

Background on Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consulting and research organization committed to making a positive impact on patients’ lives worldwide. We provide integrated consulting services across regulatory, market access, and commercial strategy, along with full-service clinical trial management and patient-centric evidence generation. By combining strategic guidance with practical execution, we empower life sciences companies with data-driven insights, ensuring successful outcomes and measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

Background on Gustave Roussy

Ranked as the leading French and European Cancer Centre and fourth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise and is devoted entirely to patients suffering with cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters for almost 50,000 patients per year and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care and teaching. It is specialized in the treatment of rare cancers and complex tumors and it treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient’s human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the physical, psychological and social aspects of the patient’s life are respected. 4,100 professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills, which are essential for the highest quality research in oncology: 40% of patients treated are included in clinical studies.

For further information: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

PRESS CONTACTS

Gustave Roussy: Claire Parisel - presse@gustaveroussy.fr – Tél. 33 1 42 11 50 59 – 33 6 17 66 00 26

Alira Health: Susan Irving – susan.irving@alirahealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.