Yukon Metals Announces 2025 Exploration Plans Including Inaugural Drill Campaign at Star River

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF – (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce details of its upcoming exploration program on the all-weather, road-accessible 720-hectare Star River Project located near Ross River, Yukon.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

4,000 meters of diamond drilling around the F2 zone targeting high-grade silver and gold surface samples aligned with strong gravity and electromagnetic geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) .



around the F2 zone targeting high-grade silver and gold surface samples aligned with strong gravity and electromagnetic geophysical anomalies . Geophysical gravity infill survey and rock-chip sampling program to refine multiple potential drill targets across the property.



Geophysical magnetic high-resolution UAV survey to outline previously identified surface lineaments that may delineate mineralized structures.



Rory Quinn, President & CEO, stated, “Work at Star River in 2024 delivered superb drill targets, and we are excited to advance our understanding of the scale of the property's mineral potential. With a strong correlation between geophysical anomalies and surface mineralization, the upcoming drill program is a critical next step to test these compelling targets. Additionally, the UAV magnetic and gravity infill surveys will provide valuable structural and geological insights to further refine our exploration strategy. We look forward to commencing our 2025 drill season and to unlocking new discoveries.”

Building on the strong geophysical results and the success of the previous seasons’ rock-chip sampling, which returned multiple samples over 1000 g/t silver and gold up to 101 g/t, the company is set to begin a 4,000-meter drill program. The primary focus will be on a high-priority target in the southern section of the property where a strong gravity anomaly extends for approximately 800 meters north-south. This coincides with a Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) high near the historic F2 and Canyon showings. The overlap suggests a significant geological feature, and drilling will test whether it represents a favorable host rock or structural control on mineralization. Drilling will target the continuation of mineralization identified at surface for depth and extent.

In addition, a high-resolution UAV drone magnetic survey will be conducted across the property. This survey, along with mapping and rock geochemical sampling, will provide detailed data on structural features that may influence mineralization and will follow up on anomalous 2024 rock-chip samples that identified up to 10,936 g/t silver. In the northern part of the property, the magnetic survey will also be used to help delineate geology and improve the understanding of how identified gravity anomalies relate to potential mineralized systems.

To further refine exploration targets, a gravity infill survey will be conducted over areas where high gravity anomalies were previously identified. This additional data will improve resolution in key zones and refine additional drill targets.





Figure 1- An oblique view looking at the southern part of the Star River property showing Gravity and TDEM anomaly targets with significant 2024 Gold and Silver samples.

Initial drilling will be focused on the F2 zone.

The upcoming drill program, geophysical surveys, sampling program and gravity infill work are designed to identify mineralization and test its scale across the property. Drilling will directly target high-priority anomalies to confirm the presence of mineralized zones, while the UAV magnetic survey, prospecting and mapping, and gravity infill will refine structural controls and improve target definition. These exploration efforts aim to expand on last season’s results and assess the grade and continuity of the mineralizing system.

About the Star River Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the Star River base and precious metals project accessible by all-season road from the Robert Campbell Highway and adjacent to the former Ketza Mine haul road. The project is host to multiple showings of polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization and quartz-sulphide veins first discovered in the 1950s. Remnants of underground and surface workings using historical exploration techniques are visible around much of the property and tied together with previously established access roads and trails branching from the Ketza Mine Road.

The 2024 exploration program at Star River has confirmed multiple historic mineralized showings as well as identified new areas of interest, with rock-chip sampling revealing high-grade silver and gold values. These findings have been instrumental in guiding subsequent geophysical surveys. Recently gravity and TDEM surveys have delineated several strong anomalies, some aligning with known mineralization and others indicating new, untested targets (YMC NR issued December 3, 2024). Additionally, a high-resolution LiDAR survey has been conducted to enhance structural interpretation, mapping key geological features that may control mineralization. These integrated exploration efforts continue to refine drill targets and advance the understanding of the property's geological framework.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.





Figure 2- Star River Project Location Map

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

