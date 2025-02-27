UK Safety Management Launches Affordable PAT Testing Services Across the Whole UK, including Scotland, Ireland and Wales

Leeds, England, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UK Safety management, the leading provider of electrical and fire safety services, is happy to announce the launch of its affordable PAT (portable appliance testing) testing services across the whole UK, including Scotland, Ireland and Wales. The service helps individuals and businesses meet electricity-at-work regulations and reduce insurance premiums through expert visual inspections, maintenance, and performing testing and calibration using specialised software and tools.



From a standard PAT test to high voltage testing and temperature testing, UK Safety Management’s portable appliance testing services ensure a thorough assessment of appliances by an experienced and highly trained team. Offering a personalised PAT service uniquely tailored to each client’s specific needs and budget, the company provides valuable insight into an appliance’s condition and the standard of its performance to deliver an affordable, effective, and simple process across the nation.



“Portable electrical appliances play a vital role in contemporary workspaces and households, emphasising the importance of ensuring their safety to safeguard individuals and property,” said a spokesperson for UK Safety Management. “With our PAT testing service (https://www.uksafetymanagement.co.uk/services/pat-testing/), we aim to mitigate the risk of electrical accidents and ensure compliance with the UK’s legal safety regulations for electrical equipment.”



UK Safety Management serves a large and varied client base, including landlords, architects, developers, consultants, local authorities, and housing associations, accumulating to the safe maintenance of over 85,000 sites. With a team of professionals and an additional 135 fully qualified engineers across the UK, the company proudly offers a comprehensive selection of services that seamlessly cater to clients nationwide.



Whether requiring electrical or fire safety services, UK Safety Management delivers tried, tested, and proven solutions that utilise state-of-the-art testing devices and cutting-edge reporting software to support workplace safety through efficient and accurate services.



Some of the additional services offered at UK Safety Management (https://www.uksafetymanagement.co.uk/services/) include:



Fixed Wire Testing (EICR): Stay compliant and protect property with reliable Fixed Wire Testing (EICR) services, such as in-depth inspections and reports to ensure electrical safety.



Emergency Light Testing: The company offers meticulous emergency light testing to prepare for emergencies while ensuring a lighting system is reliable and compliant.



Asbestos Surveys: UK Safety Management conducts thorough assessments and offers targeted guidance to help identify and manage asbestos risks effectively with comprehensive asbestos surveys.



Fire Extinguisher Servicing: Stay fire-ready with professional fire extinguisher servicing that ensures extinguishers are in optimal condition for reliable protection.



Fire Alarm Servicing: Keep a fire alarm system reliable and compliant with expert fire alarm servicing that prioritises comprehensive maintenance solutions.

“UK Safety Management is proud to be your go-to electrical and fire safety partner. We aim to safeguard people and property from the threat of workplace hazards. We’re trusted, reliable, knowledgeable, and dedicated to delivering exceptional customer care,” added Mike Devlin, Managing Director of UK Safety Management.



UK Safety Management (https://www.uksafetymanagement.co.uk/locations/) encourages individuals and businesses seeking reliable and efficient essential electrical and fire safety servicing to contact its team today at 03330163622.



About UK Safety Management



With a decade of experience in the electrical and fire safety sector, UK Safety Management has become a trusted name in the industry for its commitment to providing a range of trusted maintenance, safety, and installation services. The company is accredited by NICEIC and ensures all its technicians are fully trained to deliver high-quality results to every client.



To learn more about UK Safety Management and the launch of its affordable PAT (portable appliance testing) testing services across the whole UK, please visit the website at https://www.uksafetymanagement.co.uk/.



