Paige Logistics Named 2025 Clutch Global Leader in Container Shipping and Flatbed Trucking

Paige Logistics Ltd., a leader in freight and logistics solutions, has been recognized by Clutch as the 2025 Global Top B2B provider in ocean container shipping, flatbed trucking, specialized trucking and rail transportation services. This esteemed recognition highlights Paige Logistics’ commitment to delivering top-tier logistics solutions while ensuring exceptional client satisfaction.



Clutch, a premier global marketplace for B2B service providers, awards top-performing businesses based on a rigorous evaluation of verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence. Paige Logistics has earned this distinction by consistently offering reliable, cost-effective, and tailored transportation services across Canada, the United States, China and beyond.



Alexander Crane, President and CEO of Paige Logistics, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “Earning this distinction from Clutch is an incredible honour. Since our inception, our goal has been to revolutionize the logistics industry with strategic, results-driven solutions. We’re grateful for our business partners and customers who trust us to handle their freight, and this award further motivates us to continue delivering excellence in every shipment.”



Since its founding in 2013, Paige Logistics has remained dedicated to providing clients with the most efficient and cost-effective freight logistics solutions. The company’s expansion into Asia, particularly its ocean freight services, such as Container shipping from China to Canada, has reinforced its reputation as a trusted logistics provider for businesses requiring international freight forwarding.



Paige Logistics transports millions of miles annually, offering multiple delivery options, industry-leading transit times, and unparalleled full truckload and LTL capacity. The company’s logistics managers employ cutting-edge technology to streamline supply chain operations, optimize shipment efficiency, and ensure seamless cargo management.



Paige Logistics Ltd. specializes in a broad range of shipping and transportation services, including:



Container Shipping: Paige Logistics provides reliable and cost-effective shipping container solutions from Asia, ensuring seamless freight transport with competitive rates and expert logistics management.



Flatbed Trucking: Offering flatbed shipping services across Canada and the U.S., providing efficient transportation for oversized, heavy, and irregularly shaped freight.



Rail Transportation: Seamless and cost-effective rail transportation services provide a reliable solution for moving bulk freight, heavy loads, and long-haul shipments across North America with efficiency and sustainability.



LTL Freight: Reliable less-than-truckload LTL Freight shipping services offer cost-effective and efficient transportation for smaller freight loads, providing flexible solutions to meet diverse business needs across North America.



Specialized Transport: Expert specialized transport services ensure safe and efficient delivery of oversized, heavy equipment, and high-value freight across Canada and the U.S. with customized logistics solutions.



Freight Forwarding: Comprehensive Freight Forwarding services streamline global and domestic shipping, ensuring efficient cargo management, seamless logistics coordination, and cost-effective transportation solutions.



As a 2025 Clutch Global Leader, Paige Logistics remains committed to operational excellence in customized logistics solutions for unparalleled customer satisfaction. This recognition serves as a testament to the company’s ability to consistently meet and exceed industry standards while addressing the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.



Paige Logistics invites readers seeking customized FTL and LTL transportation services, as well as freight logistics and distribution solutions to meet their needs to visit the company’s website today.



About Paige Logistics



Paige Logistics is a multi-award-winning provider of freight and logistics solutions with some of the industry’s best 3PL, FTL and LTL rates, along with a seamless transportation service that is both timely and cost-effective. Specializing in over-the-road truck and intermodal freight services throughout North America and freight shipping from China to Canada, Paige Logistics is a non-asset-based, value-added service provider with a team of seasoned professionals with years of transportation management experience. The company’s dedicated transportation services offer exclusive use of a dry trailer, reefer, or flat deck to ship products, along with access to carriers’ fleets and handle a wide variety of commodities, from perishable food to general freight, to satisfy all of its customer’s logistical requirements (including distribution and expedited services).



More Information



To learn more about Paige Logistics and its recognition by Clutch as the 2025 Global Top B2B provider in ocean container shipping, flatbed trucking, specialized trucking and rail transportation services, please visit the website at https://www.paigelogistics.com/.



