Drones Becoming Smaller, Lighter, More Reliable Allowing Them to Perform Broader Range of Tasks

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Due to the advancements in software and artificial intelligence, the increasing use of drones is making it easier to control and automate them. They play a crucial role in improving farming techniques. Improving productivity, and are used for environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and search & rescue operations. Drones are becoming smaller, lighter, and more reliable, which allows them to perform a broader range of tasks. Their growing popularity stems from benefits such as improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and safety. The increase in precision farming needs, aiming to boost crop productivity, drives market growth. Drone OEMs are investing in R&D for thermal cameras, multispectral sensors, and LiDAR, improving drone efficacy in monitoring fields, creating vegetation maps, and detecting issues such as disease and irrigation irregularities. Thus, it drives the market growth during the forecast period. Agricultural drones, flying at a specific altitude with sensors, provide crucial analytical data for controls crop health, treatment, exploration, field soil analysis, and yield assessments, aiding farmers in making informed decisions and reducing time and costs. According to a report from MarketsAndMarkets “Commercial drones can be provided wireless coverage during emergency cases where each drone serves as an aerial wireless base station when the cellular network goes down. They can also be used to supplement the ground base station to provide better coverage and higher data rates for users. Drones can also assist various terrestrial networks, such as device-to-device and vehicular networks. For instance, due to their mobility and LOS Communications, drones can facilitate rapid formation dissemination among ground device. Furthermore, drones can potentially improve the reliability of wireless links in D2D and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications while exploiting transmit diversity.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: “Flying drones can help broadcast common information to ground devices, thereby reducing interferences in ground networks by decreasing the number of transmissions between devices. Based on operational mode, the commercial drone market has been classified into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. The remotely piloted segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by the cost-effective usage of remotely piloted UAVs in several applications ranging from defense operations to surveys. Fully autonomous drones significantly enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs across various end use such as agriculture, transport, logistics & warehousing, and Oil & Gas. Based on function, the Commercial Drone market has been segmented into passenger drones, inspection & monitoring drones, surveying & mapping drones, spraying & seeding drones, cargo air vehicles, and others. Passenger Drone segment is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period with emergence of drone taxis as convenient means of aerial transportation of passenger at high speed.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Advances IQ Square Drone to Manufacturing Stage for Outdoor Applications Including Inspections, Surveys, and the Fast-Growth Power Washing Sector - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has moved its first batch of IQ Square multifunction drones from prototype to manufacturing stage. This drone was designed for outdoor applications for operator line-of-site inspections such as for building and construction inspections, short-range land surveys, power washing and other business and government applications. The IQ Square is also expected to be a key part of ZenaDrone’s multifunction drone inventory for its Drone as a Service or DaaS business, which enables business and government users to hire a turnkey drone service and drone pilot through a local store for easy subscription-based or pay-as-you-go access to drones for various uses.

“The IQ Square’s rapid progression from the prototype stage, initiated in 2022, to the manufacturing and assembly stage is a testament to our hardware and engineering team’s dedication and hard work. We see many commercial and government applications for the IQ Square, which we also envision will be central to powering our future DaaS operations as a versatile multifunction drone for multiple outdoor uses requiring line-of-site including fast growth uses like power washing,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The IQ Square will be equipped with a power wash system for use in larger-scale cleaning jobs such as stadium seating, building exteriors, and public spaces; drones eliminate the need for scaffolding, lifts, or manual labor by providing a more efficient, safe, and cost-effective solution. Tethered to a ground-based water and a power source, it is designed to maintain a continuous supply of high-pressure water needed to clean large areas without the weight limitations of onboard tanks.

The mold and drone body frames of the first batch of IQ Square drones are currently being completed, after which they will be assembled, integrated, and tested at the company’s Sharjah, UAE production facility. The Company will oversee the integration and quality inspection of electronics, battery and propulsion systems, software, and sensor installation and calibration, concluding with final flight testing.

According to QYResearch, the global market for drone cleaning services, including applications such as water hose-tethered power washing for stadium seats and public areas, is projected to reach approximately $53.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service or DaaS business model enables government agencies, building developers, entertainment facilities, farmers, environmental firms, etc. to conveniently access a turnkey drone solution via a local store on a pay-as-you-go or subscription basis rather than having to buy the entire drone hardware and software solution. Like Amazon Web Services, where Amazon owns computer equipment platforms and hires the personnel, with the DaaS model, ZenaDrone owns the drones, hires the pilots and ensures regulatory compliance to enable the cost savings, precision and efficiency of drones over existing legacy methods. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) recently confirms through recent sales activities its positioning and preparedness to support the enhancement of border security amid evolving global trade and security uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Highlighting recent sales activities with policing agencies, Draganfly continues to strengthen its position to support border security with advanced drone technology solutions.

“Recent global trade challenges, tariff uncertainties, and security concerns underscore the critical importance of secure borders and resilient supply chains,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly Inc. “Our recent sales activities with policing agencies is a testament to our ability and readiness to provide drone technology and services in support of border security solutions.”

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recently announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“JAC Motors”) and Hefei Guoxian Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Guoxian Holdings”). Under this agreement, cooperation will focus on establishing a joint venture in Hefei to invest in the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing base for low-altitude aircraft. The facility will integrate advanced technology, standardization, and automation to produce intelligent and pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("eVTOL").

The strategic cooperation signing ceremony was attended by key officials including Fei Yuan, Standing Committee Member of Hefei Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Hefei; Xingchu Xiang, Chairman, and General Manager of JAC Motors; Xingke Yin, Vice General Manager of JAC Motors; Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang; and Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang. They were joined by other distinguished guests in witnessing the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, marking a new milestone in the high-quality development of China’s low-altitude economy ecosystem.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) recently announced that its Black Widow drone and FlightWave Edge 130 were included on the list of 23 platforms and 14 unique components and capabilities selected as winners of the Blue UAS Refresh. The platforms will undergo National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) verification and cyber security review with the ultimate goal of joining the Blue UAS List.

Over the coming months, the Blue UAS List and Blue UAS Framework will expand with new additions. The inclusion of the Black Widow and Edge 130 as winners of the Refresh further validates Red Cat’s commitment to delivering NDAA-compliant unmanned systems for defense and government applications.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) recently announced its participation in the inaugural XPONENTIAL Europe trade show in Dusseldorf Germany held February 18-20, 2025. AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Invaluable visibility was achieved at XPONENTIAL Europe as AgEagle further strengthened its leadership role in the worldwide UAS marketplace. Our entire product line was presented to a prominent and influential audience both directly by AgEagle and through our industry-leading partners. Notably, major European defense contractor Rheinmetall, presented AgEagle’s eBee VISION as an integral part of their offering as did Dronivo and MKS Servo. The diverse needs of European nations both commercially and defense-wise were reviewed with high-value insight provided by the congregation which included representatives from NATO. AgEagle remains committed to consistently expanding the capabilities and global footprint of our best-in-class UAS products as we continue to build long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

XPONENTIAL Europe offered a unique combination of trade fair, live demonstrations and a top-class conference program. Daily keynotes by internationally renowned speakers before the start of the trade fair brought exhibitors and visitors together and provided important impetus for the future of autonomy. The tradeshow is the very first event put on by Messe Dusseldorf in partnership with AUVSI. Various members of the drone customer community were present, such as the German Bundeswehr and the U.S. Army, along with members of the press and industrial community.

