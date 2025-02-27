Orbus Therapeutics Appoints Jason Levin, Co-founder and COO to President

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbus Therapeutics, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of eflornithine to treat malignant glioma, announced that co-founder and current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jason Levin will become President. Bob Myers, co-founder and Orbus’s President and CEO since 2012, will be stepping down from the role as a day-to-day executive in order to pursue other opportunities in the industry.

“Bob has been instrumental in building Orbus as CEO, including securing funding that enabled us to complete the Phase 3 STELLAR study of eflornithine that demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in PFS and OS for the subgroup of patients with grade 3 astrocytoma,” said Mr. Levin. “We believe that the results from the STELLAR study represent a major step forward in advancing the standard of care for patients with these difficult diagnoses, and we could not have done it without Bob’s determination and strong leadership.”

“The Board remains committed to the company’s mission and this team’s ongoing efforts to find a path forward to bring eflornithine to patients with grade 3 astrocytoma,” said Patrick Enright, Orbus Therapeutics Board Member and Managing Director at Longitude Capital. “The Board of Directors greatly appreciates Bob’s many years of hard work and major contributions to the progress that Orbus has demonstrated, and wishes him great success in his next endeavor.”

Mr. Levin brings extensive executive experience to Orbus Therapeutics. Prior to co-founding Orbus, he was Chief Business Officer at Sorbent Therapeutics and BrainCells. Previous to those roles he was Vice President, Corporate Development at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, having started there in 2003 after working in business development at ALZA Corporation, a Johnson & Johnson company. With more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, he has a strong track record in the operational and strategic aspects of entrepreneurial biopharma companies.

About Eflornithine

Eflornithine is a novel cytostatic agent that irreversibly inhibits ornithine decarboxylase, a key enzyme in mammalian polyamine biosynthesis that is upregulated in certain types of cancer.

Eflornithine has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with anaplastic glioma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has also been granted Orphan Medicinal Product status for the treatment of glioma by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Orbus Therapeutics

Orbus Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage, private biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing products that treat rare diseases for which there are few, if any, effective therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, eflornithine, recently completed the STELLAR study, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare form of central nervous system cancer. The primary efficacy endpoint, overall survival (OS) in the STELLAR study was not statistically significant, however, a clinically meaningful improvement in OS and PFS was seen in a defined subgroup of patients with grade 3 astrocytoma. The known side effect profile of eflornithine combined with lomustine was consistent with data from earlier studies and showed no unexpected safety signals. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.orbustherapeutics.com.

Contact Information: Jason Levin, President jason.levin@orbustherapeutics.com 650.656.9440 Media: Kelli Perkins kelli@redhousecomms.com 310.625.3248

Legal Disclaimer:

