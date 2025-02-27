SME Appoints Bill Hancock as 2025 Board Chair to Drive Innovation and Strengthen the Mining Workforce

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) proudly welcomes Bill Hancock as its 2025 Board Chair, marking a new chapter of leadership focused on innovation, workforce development, and industry sustainability.

A seasoned mining professional with a career spanning over four decades, Hancock brings extensive technical expertise, global industry experience, and a deep commitment to SME’s mission. From his early days as a student member to his current role as owner and president of Zeroday Enterprises LLC, SME has been a constant force in his professional journey.

Hancock’s journey in mining began with a one-credit plate tectonics course that led him to pursue geological engineering at the University of Minnesota. With guidance from esteemed mentors, he honed his expertise in mineral processing, setting the stage for an illustrious career.

His professional path has taken him across Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co., Cytec Industries, Great Western Chemical Co., and ultimately to founding Zeroday Enterprises, where he specializes in water treatment chemicals, reagent systems, and process technical consulting.

“SME has been an invaluable part of my career, shaping my professional and personal growth,” said Hancock. “The relationships I’ve built through SME have set the standard for excellence in the industry and have fueled my passion for continuous learning and innovation.”

As Board Chair, Hancock will focus on tackling two major industry challenges:

The Workforce Shortage: With nearly 50% of mining engineers nearing retirement within the next decade, Hancock emphasizes the need for technical education, professional development, and reskilling initiatives.

Innovation and Sustainability: Mining companies face increasing pressure to meet growing demand for critical minerals, requiring faster permitting, enhanced exploration efforts, and process optimization through AI, automation, and new technologies.

“SME plays a pivotal role in knowledge exchange and industry training. By expanding educational programs and leveraging new technologies, we can bridge the skills gap and prepare the next generation of mining professionals,” said Hancock.

In addition to workforce and innovation initiatives, Hancock will also oversee the transition to new SME leadership, as CEO & Executive Director David Kanagy prepares for retirement in 2026 after 22 years of service.

“Dave has transformed SME into a powerhouse organization, and our task is to ensure that momentum continues,” Hancock added.

Under Hancock’s leadership, SME will:

Expand educational offerings to upskill engineers transitioning into mining careers.

Promote public-private partnerships to support responsible mining and mineral production.

Champion workforce development efforts to attract and retain top talent.

Support sustainable mining practices that align with the global energy transition.

“As the mining industry faces unprecedented demand for critical minerals, SME must continue to be at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and professional development,” said Hancock. “I look forward to leading SME in its mission to advance the industry, educate future leaders, and strengthen our global impact.”

For more information about SME and its leadership initiatives, visit www.smenet.org.

About SME:

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) brings together the mining and mineral industry’s brightest and most dedicated professionals. Over 13,000 global members advance their careers with world-class technical resources, educational programs, networking opportunities, and professional development tools from SME. Our members are focused on sharing best practices on safety, environmental stewardship, and moving mining forward. SME. Inspiring mining professionals worldwide.

Media Contact:

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

khamill@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82fb5471-d988-46c6-8fa2-3036bc638989

Bill Hancock SME Appoints Bill Hancock as 2025 Board Chair to Drive Innovation and Strengthen the Mining Workforce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.