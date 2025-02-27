Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Announces Nationwide Teleconference as It Transitions to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTC P K: CAFI ), soon to be rebranded as Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., a dynamic leader in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness sectors, is proud to announce a nationwide teleconference to be hosted on the XSpaces platform on March 12, 2025.

The teleconference will feature retired NFL star and company President Brandon Spikes, who will address shareholder questions and discuss the exciting roadmap for 2025 and beyond. This interactive session is designed to offer current and prospective shareholders an exclusive look into the strategic initiatives, innovative product developments, and forward-thinking vision that will shape the future of Fifty 1 Labs.

The Company recently announced the finalization of an agreement to retire 246 million of its issued and outstanding common shares. This transformative action, executed with precision by the company's management team, underscores an unwavering dedication to fortifying shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure as it continues to thrive on the OTC market.

"I am thrilled to engage directly with our valued shareholders as we unveil our plans for the coming year. Our commitment to innovation in sports supplements, fitness equipment, and overall health and wellness is stronger than ever, and I look forward to discussing how our evolving strategy will drive growth and success," said Brandon Spikes, President of Fifty 1 Labs.

Key highlights of the teleconference include:

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. invites all shareholders—both current and future—to join this important event. Shareholders are encouraged to send in questions in advance to participate in the discussion.

For more information about the teleconference and registration details, please visit [company website] or contact:

Media Contact:

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Email: media@fifty1labs.com

For more information, please visit https://fifty1labs.com/ .

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), soon to be renamed Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on sports supplementation, fitness equipment, and holistic wellness. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

877-814-4188

ir@fifty1labs.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

