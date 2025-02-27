Texas State University Continuing Education and MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. Company, Partner to Expand Access to Healthcare Training Programs

San Marcos, TX, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas State University’s Continuing Education Office and MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online healthcare training, are excited to announce a partnership aimed at increasing access to high-quality medical education. By joining forces, TXST will offer seven MedCerts healthcare programs, including Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician Professional and Professional Coder.

The MedCerts and TXST partnership provides flexible online programs, created with working professionals and non-traditional students in mind, and will help address the growing need for skilled healthcare workers. TXST may add more programs in the future, ensuring that students, particularly in the Golden Triangle region, have continued access to in-demand career pathways in the healthcare field.

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. As one of the brands in Stride’s portfolio, MedCerts equips adult learners with in-demand healthcare skills and certifications for career success.

MedCerts’ training programs combine interactive online coursework with hands-on components like virtual simulations and real-world clinical experiences. Students also receive extensive support from career advisors, success coaches and a network of healthcare employers looking to hire certified professionals.

With an aging population and a rising need for healthcare services, Texas – like much of the country – is experiencing a workforce shortage in the medical field. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, healthcare support roles are among the fastest-growing job categories in the state, with thousands of new positions projected by 2032.

“This collaboration is a natural extension of our mission to provide accessible, career-focused education,” said Jorge P. Lopez, Director of Continuing Education at TXST. “We are committed to offering high-quality courses that empower students to build rewarding careers in the medical field while addressing critical workforce shortages.”

"Many of our students have the motivation and passion to enter the healthcare field, but traditional classroom programs simply don’t fit their busy lives," said Robert Hiller, MedCerts’ Director of Academic Partnerships. "This initiative is about breaking down those barriers and providing a clear, flexible path to a meaningful career."



Beyond providing exceptional training programs, this collaboration emphasizes TXST’s broader commitment to global education. The Continuing Education Office is actively working to establish partnerships with international institutions, including Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico. This initiative will enable students to earn recognized credits across both institutions, further expanding career opportunities on an international scale.

“This is about more than just education – it’s about creating life-changing opportunities,” said Lopez. “We want to be at the forefront of providing quality courses that meet the needs of our community and beyond. This partnership with MedCerts allows us to do just that.”

Seven MedCerts programs are now available for enrollment through TXST Continuing Education. For more details or to sign up, visit TXST Continuing Education or contact the Continuing Education Office at (512) 245-2507 or continuinged@txstate.edu.

About Texas State University Continuing Education

The Continuing Education Office at Texas State University is dedicated to providing accessible, flexible, and high-quality educational opportunities to meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. Their mission is to support lifelong learning through innovative programs that foster professional and personal growth. For more information, visit their website.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand Allied healthcare and IT areas, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. From early education to career training, Stride offers flexible, high-quality learning programs tailored to individual needs. With brands like K12, K12 Tutoring, Tallo, and MedCerts, Stride provides students with the tools and support to succeed in school and beyond.

Edward Yang MedCerts 1-888-317-4687 ext. 702 edward@firecrackerpr.com Texas State University Continuing Education (512) 245-2507 continuinged@txstate.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.