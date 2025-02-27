Seth Farbman Joins Intro.co, Offering Exclusive One-on-One Expertise on Startups, IPOs and Capital Markets

Farbman currently serves as the Chairman of V Stock Transfer and Sharemedia.co, with a focus on pre-IPO, NASDAQ and NYSE MKT listed issuers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Seth Farbman, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with a strong track record of building and scaling businesses in the private and public markets, has joined Intro as an expert. Through Intro’s platform, individuals can book one-on-one consultations with Farbman to gain insights into IPO preparation, fundraising strategies, NASDAQ and NYSE listings and leveraging LinkedIn for business growth.

Intro is a premier platform connecting users with world-class experts across industries through personalized video consultations. It features an impressive lineup of leaders, including founders and executives from Reddit, Nextdoor, Blue Apron, SNAP and many others. The platform has raised $25.7 million from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seven Six, Alexis Ohanian, Michael Ovitz and Kevin Durant.

Farbman has built a career servicing thousands of private and public companies. As co-founder and president of Vintage Filings, he provided SEC EDGAR and financial print services to over 3,000 publicly traded companies before selling the firm to PR Newswire (UBM) in 2007. He later co-founded and sold Vcorp Services to Wolters Kluwer and Vcheck Global which sold to private equity firm Sunstone Partners. Currently, he serves as Chairman of Vstock Transfer, where he works with pre-IPO and publicly traded issuers. He also founded eSignatureGuarantee.com and ShareMedia.co, a LinkedIn marketing firm for executives. He is also the host of a top business podcast, “Startup to Stock Exchange”.

"Starting a company, funding, preparing for an IPO and navigating life on the stock exchange requires the right strategy and execution," said Seth Farbman. "Through Intro, I’m looking forward to helping founders, executives, and investors navigate these challenges with clarity and confidence."

Areas of Expertise Available on Intro:

How to prepare for an IPO.

Navigating life as a public company.

Best practices for NASDAQ & NYSE listings.

Exit strategies and acquisitions.

Leveraging LinkedIn for business growth.

Scaling a startup for long-term success.

Book a Session

Entrepreneurs and executives interested in booking a one-on-one consultation with Seth Farbman can do so directly through Intro at intro.co/sethfarbman

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is a premier stock transfer agent providing technology-driven, client-focused solutions for public and private companies, IPOs, SPACs, and corporate actions. With a reputation for exceptional service, regulatory expertise, and innovative technology, Vstock Transfer supports issuers in efficiently managing shareholder records and market transactions.

