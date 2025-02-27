Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County to Permanently Close Feb. 28
The Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County is set to permanently close at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. It is currently open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The recovery center is at this location:
Diamond Lakes Branch Library
101 Diamond Lakes Way
Hephzibah, GA 30904
There are additional ways to check the status of your application or update your contact information:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- The FEMA App for mobile devices
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.
FEMA Staff will also be available at these Small Business Administration locations:
Bulloch County
Statesboro-Bulloch County Library
124 S. Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Coffee County
Satilla Regional Library
200 S Madison Ave
Douglas, GA 31533
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Lowndes County
Lowndes County Civic Center Bldg. D
2102 E. Hill Ave.
Valdosta, GA 30601
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Jeff Davis County
Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
83 Buford Road
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Telfair County
Telfair Community Service Center
91 Telfair Ave # D
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, Closed Saturdays and Sundays
FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.
