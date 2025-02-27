Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County to Permanently Close Feb. 28

The Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County is set to permanently close at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. It is currently open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The recovery center is at this location:

Diamond Lakes Branch Library

101 Diamond Lakes Way

Hephzibah, GA 30904

There are additional ways to check the status of your application or update your contact information:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • The FEMA App for mobile devices
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

FEMA Staff will also be available at these Small Business Administration locations:

Bulloch County 

Statesboro-Bulloch County Library

124 S. Main St.

Statesboro, GA 30458

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Coffee County

Satilla Regional Library

200 S Madison Ave

Douglas, GA 31533

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Lowndes County  

Lowndes County Civic Center Bldg. D 

2102 E. Hill Ave. 

Valdosta, GA 30601 

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday.

Jeff Davis County

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department

83 Buford Road

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Telfair County

Telfair Community Service Center

91 Telfair Ave # D

McRae-Helena, GA 31055

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, Closed Saturdays and Sundays

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation,  religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

