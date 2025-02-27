OSCE Mission supports education on prevention of violence against women and girls in primary schools across Montenegro

With the support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, a new educational initiative to raise awareness of violence against women and girls among pupils in Montenegro was launched this month. Working in partnership with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care, and Demography and the NGO Women’s Safe House, the programme is designed for grade 7 to 9 students in six towns: Podgorica, Nikšić, Berane, Bijelo Polje, Bar, and Herceg Novi.

The first workshop on 24 February in Podgorica, followed by one in Nikšić on 26 February, led by experts from the Ministry and Women’s Safe House, equipped 44 students with an understanding of the dynamics of violence against women, its impact on individuals and communities, and the importance of promoting equality and respectful relationships.

Experts Jelena Raičević and Jovana Hajduković in commenting on their workshops, said: “By engaging pupils in open discussions, we provide them with the knowledge and tools to challenge harmful norms and advocate for a more equal society. This initiative is crucial in helping young people understand the impact of violence against women and girls, and the importance of fostering respectful relationships."

Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Ambassador Jan Haukaas highlighted that education plays a fundamental role in promoting gender equality and preventing violence. “By working with young people, we are helping shape a future where respect, dignity, and equality are at the core of our societies. The OSCE Mission to Montenegro stands ready to continue to support initiatives that stand against all forms of violence and discrimination," said Ambassador Haukaas.

This initiative represents a significant step toward building a more informed and equitable society by instilling values of respect, equality, and non-violence from an early age.