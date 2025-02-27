Wondr Health and Boon-Chapman Partner to Offer Employers and Insurers Full-Spectrum Weight and Obesity Management Programs for Improved Health Outcomes and Cost Savings

Collaboration improves access to more affordable, comprehensive metabolic healthcare to prevent and reduce the most prevalent and costly chronic health conditions

Dallas, TX, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TX and AUSTIN, TX (Feb. 27, 2025) – Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, today announced that it has partnered with Boon-Chapman to add full-spectrum weight and obesity care to their premier medical management solution, Prime Dx. This joint effort helps employers and insurers provide high-value, in-demand benefits and optimize health outcomes, without adding cost.

“Partnering with Boon-Chapman enables us to improve access to high-quality care and expand the reach of our programs to even more people,” said Scott Paddock, CEO, Wondr Health. “With nearly 20 years of experience in the benefits space, we are always exploring ways to make it easy for organizations to offer our expert weight and obesity management programs. Prime Dx ensures every aspect of member care is optimized for quality and cost-efficiency.”

The CDC reports that more than 70% of Americans are living overweight or with obesity, costing the U.S. health-care system $173 billion annually. Wondr Health programs go beyond weight loss to transform whole-person health and treat the root cause of high-cost chronic conditions. Built to scale, Wondr provides employers and insurers a sustainable strategy to manage rising costs and offer their population a highly effective, safe and personalized experience differentiated by the human touch missing from many digital health and well-being programs in the market. Wondr participants lose approximately 5% of their weight and 50% reverse metabolic syndrome, hypertension, and diabetes risk, resulting in lower claims cost and 4.6x ROI in the plan year.

“Our members are highly unique—with different eating behaviors, lifestyles and motivations. Thus, at Boon-Chapman, we are committed to their health solution being just as tailored without added costs. We look forward to helping set self-insured plans apart with our flexible, scalable GLP-1 solution,” said Kari L. Niblack, Esq., President, Boon-Chapman.

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health improves access to multimodal, evidence-based behavioral and lifestyle interventions, weight-loss medication management and chronic condition support pathways for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space in 2007, Wondr Health starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content, coaches and clinicians, Wondr Health programs help everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.



About Boon-Chapman

Boon-Chapman has been a trusted leader in healthcare administration since 1961, delivering innovative, compassionate care and unmatched service. As an independent TPA, they provide clients nationwide with advanced technology, personalized customer service, and cost-efficient solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Boon-Chapman offers comprehensive services, including claims administration, eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, and cost-containment programs. Their fully integrated medical management and benefits technology empower health plans, improve population health, and drive exceptional outcomes for employers, carriers, and TPAs.

