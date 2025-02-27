TruGolf Engages Eventus Advisory Group, LLC to Provide Financial Services Advisory and CFO Support

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Eventus Advisory Group, LLC (“Eventus”) ( www.EventusAG.com ) to provide financial services advisory and CFO support. Eventus has over 17 years’ experience in working with micro- and small-cap companies and will act as a key advisor to TruGolf as it continues to enhance its financial operations and deliver on the company’s strategic priorities.

Eventus specializes in supporting fast-growing companies and brings a proven track record of helping companies efficiently manage financial operations, technical accounting and SEC compliance issues. This support will help with TruGolf’s transparent communication with shareholders and regulatory bodies.

“We at Eventus are passionate about working with dynamic, high-growth companies like TruGolf,” said Neil Reithinger, Managing Partner of Eventus. “TruGolf has a strong history of delivering innovative golf simulation solutions and is a recognized leader in the space. We are excited to bring our expertise to support their continued success and financial stability.”

Chris Jones, CEO of TruGolf, expressed his confidence in the engagement, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to have Eventus on board. Their history of guiding companies like ours through complex financial landscapes supports our exciting path forward.”

TruGolf is currently working with its Board of Directors to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. Part of this includes TruGolf’s efforts on working to improve its balance sheet by reducing outstanding liabilities and evaluating other measures to meet Nasdaq’s shareholders’ equity requirements by their March 31, 2025 deadline. The company intends to consider all available alternatives to cure the deficiencies.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.

About TruGolf, Inc.:

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.

About Eventus: Eventus is a CFO advisory firm that specializes in supporting the office of the CFO for public and private companies, with services ranging from accounting, financial operations, technical reporting, regulatory and SEC compliance, audit and IPO preparation, corporate governance and transaction advisory services. Through these service offerings and the experience of the Eventus team, the firm helps businesses navigate complex financial landscapes so that Eventus’ clients can focus on sustainable growth.

