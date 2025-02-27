nextSource Announces New Chief Operating Officer to Drive Continued Growth

Ronald LeVan Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource has announced a key leadership appointment aimed at advancing the Company's strategic business objectives, enhancing exceptional client service, and ensuring continuous growth. The Company has promoted Ronald LeVan to the position of Chief Operating Officer. This appointment takes effect immediately.

This promotion reflects nextSource’s strategic focus on enhancing its leadership team to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Ron has made significant contributions to nextSource throughout his five-year tenure, and brings innovative thinking, exceptional leadership, and a deep understanding of client needs to his new role.

“As we enter 2025, nextSource is fortunate to have a talented and diverse team of senior executives dedicated to our vision and mission,” said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer. “This appointment further supports our goal of achieving predictable, sustainable growth over the long term while maintaining our leadership in service quality for clients and business partners. I want to congratulate Ron on his promotion and look forward to working closely with him.”

Ron LeVan joined nextSource in 2019 and has been instrumental in enhancing service delivery, expanding partner relationships, and improving operational efficiency. As the Chief Operating Officer, Ron will be responsible for overseeing the company's daily operations, aligning all functions with strategic objectives to optimize performance, efficiency, excellence, and growth. He brings to this role more than thirty years of experience in designing, implementing, and delivering strategic contingent workforce management programs for mid-market companies. Ron is passionate about building high-performing teams, driving operational efficiencies, mitigating risks, and designing innovative solutions to meet the evolving business needs of our clients.

Media and industry professionals interested in learning more about Ron LeVan or scheduling an interview are encouraged to contact Shelley Luzaich at sluzaich@nextsource.com or 561.598.1587.

About nextSource

nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years’ experience, nextSource is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in hiring initiatives and empowering women at all levels within the organization.

nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth.

We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management, and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com. For more information, contact us at marketinginfo@nextsource.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79208a00-9a83-481b-abae-8d7f7fec8cac

Ron LeVan Chief Operating Officer

