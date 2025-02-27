Helport AI Enhances Knowledge Base with AI-Powered Self-Learning and Multimodal Capabilities

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services, and solutions, today announced significant advancements to its knowledge base. Designed to optimize enterprise knowledge management, the latest updates introduce AI-powered self-learning, multimodal data integration, and enhanced real-time knowledge retrieval capabilities. These improvements are expected to further Helport AI’s mission to empower everyone to work as an expert through intelligent, efficient, and scalable AI solutions.

Transforming Enterprise Knowledge with AI

Knowledge bases are centralized sources of data, facts, and rules that AI systems use to understand, reason, and make decisions. Helport AI’s expertise in knowledge base creation and utilization is a key part of the Company’s value creation and growth to date. As part of this proprietary process, a unique, company-specific knowledge base is created for each enterprise customer which includes proprietary data, processes, and best practices refined over years of operation.

Built on proprietary AI models, Helport AI’s improved knowledge base development process now leverages enhanced self-learning capabilities to automate data curation, enhance accuracy, and streamline enterprise-wide information access. The enhanced system continuously refines its data by integrating real-time updates and contextual insights, reducing manual intervention and improving knowledge retrieval efficiency.

Designed for seamless enterprise integration, the knowledge base supports multiple languages and provides real-time, situationally aware insights. Its contextual search engine is built to provide users with precise, relevant responses, reducing time spent on manual searches. It aims to help customer service agents resolve inquiries faster, equip sales teams with the latest product details, and assist decision-makers with up-to-date information. Integrated with Helport AI’s speech navigation and real-time guidance technologies, the knowledge base is expected to enhance productivity and streamline knowledge transfer.

“Organizations need knowledge solutions that evolve with them,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “With these enhancements, our knowledge base doesn’t just store information—it actively learns, adapts, and provides real-time insights to support enterprise operations at scale.”

Key Enhancements:

AI-Driven Self-Learning : Proprietary algorithms analyze historical data and user interactions, enabling the knowledge base to refine itself dynamically, improving overall accuracy.

: Proprietary algorithms analyze historical data and user interactions, enabling the knowledge base to refine itself dynamically, improving overall accuracy. Multimodal Data Integration : Enhanced RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology now supports text, audio, and video inputs, achieving over 90% accuracy in multimodal data parsing.

: Enhanced RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology now supports text, audio, and video inputs, achieving over 90% accuracy in multimodal data parsing. High-Speed Response & Scalability : Optimized query processing delivers AI-powered responses in under 800ms, helping enterprises access critical information with minimal latency.

: Optimized query processing delivers AI-powered responses in under 800ms, helping enterprises access critical information with minimal latency. OpenAPI for Seamless Integration : A full-process API framework supports integration with existing CRM, ASR, and enterprise systems to reduce implementation time.

: A full-process API framework supports integration with existing CRM, ASR, and enterprise systems to reduce implementation time. Enterprise-Grade Security: Advanced encryption, access controls, and compliance adherence help facilitate secure knowledge management at scale.



Advancing Business Intelligence & Customer Experience

By integrating these new capabilities, Helport AI’s enhanced knowledge base aims to increase customer engagement, improve service efficiency, and enhance decision-making capabilities for businesses across finance, customer service, healthcare, and the public sector.

“This evolution aligns with our commitment to continuous innovation,” added Li. “By providing enterprises with an AI-driven, intelligent knowledge management solution, we help ensure that businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.”

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise-level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

