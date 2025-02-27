Radix Provides a Unique SBA Loan Designed to Protect Small Business Owners from Predatory Lending

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Financial Group , a financial services firm with over $600 million secured in funding for small businesses, today announced the launch of Go SBA Express by Radix , a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program designed to support the growth and success small businesses without predatory lending practices that are rampant in the industry.

Go SBA Express by Radix is a fast-track lending program that matches small business owners with a loan that fits their unique needs in as little as two weeks. The loan program is tailored to help business owners overcome many of the challenges they face accessing capital today, such as high interest rates, high credit score qualifications, and a slow, complex lending landscape crowded with predatory programs. Go SBA Express by Radix offers business owners accessible financing, competitive terms and flexible repayment options with an unmatched SBA lending experience.

“Our mission at Radix has always been to help small businesses access the capital they need to thrive,” said Abe Treiger, owner and founder of Radix Financial Group. “With Go SBA Express, we are building on our mission and providing even more opportunities for businesses to secure capital when they need it.”

Key features of Go SBA Express by Radix include:

Working capital in two weeks

Secure, confidential process

Simple, three-step application

10-year term on loans

Monthly payments

Financing to borrowers with a personal credit score of 660+

Lending options for businesses showing significant losses



Radix Financial Group, a family-owned firm with more than a decade of SBA lending experience and over $600 million in secured funding, will oversee the Go SBA Express loan program. The firm will bring the first-class services and solutions it is known for to small businesses seeking funds.

“Our team of loan experts is ready to help business owners navigate this complicated environment, so they don’t have to finance their dreams with high-interest loans, cash advances, or predatory tactics,” Treiger said. “There is a need for a solution like this and we are thrilled to bring Go SBA Express to market.”

For more information about Go SBA Express by Radix, please visit: GoSBAExpress.com

About Radix Financial Group

Radix Financial Group is a family-run financial services firm with more than a decade of SBA lending experience and over $600 million in secured funding. Radix has a stellar 4.9-star Google Business rating and a proven record of closing 3,000+ SBA loans in the last 10 years. The company continues to be a trusted leader to small businesses nationwide and maintains its commitment to delivering personalized services that match businesses with loan programs likely to fund their business, avoiding wasted time and high-interest solutions. Learn how Radix and GoSBAExpress help small businesses expand and thrive.

Media Contact

Madison Thomas

CSG for Go SBA Express by Radix Financial

Radix@wearecsg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.