Edible Garden to Throw a Pickle Party at Natural Products Expo West® 2025 in Anaheim California, March 5th -7th

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its participation in Natural Products Expo West® 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, CA on March 5-7, 2025. Continuing its strong commitment to sustainability and clean-label ingredients and redefining the way consumers experience condiments, the Company will be featuring its Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables product lines at Booth #5499A, reinforcing its position as an innovator in the fresh condiments category and a leader in delivering bold, better-for-you flavors.

National Products EXPO WEST® 2025 is produced by New Hope Network and co-located by Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. The event annually attracts 60,000 to 65,000 participants with buyers constituting roughly 60% of the total. The event will highlight the latest in natural and organic food and drink, eco-friendly beauty, and household items, as well as supplements and ingredients.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and clean-label ingredients, Edible Garden continues to redefine the way consumers experience condiments. The Pickle Party line, the world's first functional pickle, developed in partnership with Hermann Pickle Company, features sustainably sourced, fermented Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut, delivering exceptional freshness and quality with every bite. The Pulp product line of fermented, sustainably crafted gourmet sauces and chili-based products is already available at major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Morton Williams, Dierbergs Markets, and Woodman’s Market. Designed to elevate everyday meals, these bold, complex flavors bring a unique depth and richness, setting them apart in the fresh condiments category.

Finally, Squeezables, a new line of shelf-stable, stir-in paste herbs, is crafted to preserve fresh, vibrant flavors while offering an extended shelf life. This innovative solution enhances convenience for consumers while also helping retailers minimize waste, reinforcing Edible Garden’s commitment to its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.

"As ‘The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®,’ we are committed to delivering what today’s consumers demand—fresh, flavorful, and sustainably sourced condiment options with clean labels and better-for-you ingredients,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Our Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables lines reflect this commitment, combining bold, innovative flavors with responsible sourcing and the convenience modern shoppers expect. Expo West 2025 provides the perfect platform to highlight how these products are reshaping the fresh condiments category and setting new standards for quality and sustainability. Through our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and ongoing sustainability initiatives, we are not only responding to consumer demand but also leading meaningful change in the industry. We invite attendees to visit Booth #5499A, to experience our latest offerings firsthand, and meet the Edible Garden team as we continue pushing the boundaries of flavor, sustainability, and innovation.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

