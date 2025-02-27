Why Gamers Seek New Releases on Eneba Marketplace

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February has been a big month for AAA game releases, but the rising cost of new titles continues to impact gamers. Many games are now priced at $70 with additional costs for season passes and upgrades pushing prices even higher. Reports indicate that the upcoming GTA VI may reach an eye-watering $100. As a response, gamers are seeking more affordable alternatives.

Eneba, a leading digital entertainment marketplace, offers a solution by connecting buyers with multiple trusted vendors, ensuring competitive pricing on the latest releases. According to recent data, 80% of gamers return to Eneba for future purchases, reflecting the strong consumer trust in the platform.

How Eneba Delivers Better Prices on New Games

Unlike traditional digital storefronts, Eneba operates as a dynamic marketplace. This allows multiple vendors to offer competitive pricing on the latest games, often cheaper than at traditional retailers. For example, gamers seeking Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Steam key, one of February's biggest RPG releases, can get it at about 10% less than in other stores. These savings add up, especially with multiple must-play titles launching this year.

By prioritizing security, instant key activation, and a seamless purchasing experience, Eneba gives players a cost-effective and trustworthy alternative to standard game stores.

The Industry Is Changing - So Is the Way Gamers Buy

With blockbuster titles like Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for gaming. Even for the latest and greatest, gamers are actively looking for better deals outside traditional platforms leading them to discover the Eneba marketplace.

Right now, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is highly sought after. With its deep role-playing mechanics and immersive medieval world, the game has sold over 2 million copies since its release and is among the top 50 Steam games for peak concurrent player counts.

As a leading digital marketplace, Eneba is redefining the way gamers buy by connecting them with the best deals and instant code delivery via a platform built on trust.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace that has served over 15 million buyers. Founded in 2018, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers with game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.

Contact: media@eneba.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.