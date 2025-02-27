Impact Of Renewable Energy Expansion On The Market: Key Driver Transforming the Organic Rankine Cycle Market in 2025

The Business Research Company

Organic Rankine Cycle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The organic rankine cycle market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Organic Rankine Cycle Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The organic Rankine cycle market continues to witness significant growth propelled by rising demand for renewable energy sources, marked growth in industrialization, escalating global energy demand, and widespread adoption of ORC systems. From a market value standing at $0.7 billion in 2024, the industry is expected to grow to $0.75 billion in 2025, indicating growth at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%.

The market size of the organic Rankine cycle market is expected to achieve strong growth in the coming years, estimated to reach $0.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth reflects increased cross-sector collaboration, a heightened focus on energy efficiency, the rise in electric vehicle EV applications, sustained efforts towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and growing environmental consciousness. Other noteworthy trends over this forecast period include advancements in technology, the integration of renewable energy, integration of energy storage, attention towards low-temperature sources, and government incentives.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20914&type=smp

What Drives The Organic Rankine Cycle Market Growth?

The prevalence of renewable energy sources is set to fuel the organic Rankine cycle market's growth trajectory. Renewable energy, generated from naturally replenishing and sustainable sources such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, and geothermal heat, is growing in demand, urgently needed to diminish greenhouse gas emissions, combat climate change, and ensure a sustainable energy supply for the future. The organic Rankine cycle ORC technology converts low-temperature heat from geothermal, biomass, and solar thermal sources into electricity, thereby enhancing the efficiency and viability of these renewable energy systems.

The growth of renewable energy sources is further underscored by projections from the Energy Information Administration EIA, a US-based government administration. In January 2024, the EIA predicted a 75% increase in solar power generation in the U.S., from 163 billion kWh in 2023 to 286 billion kWh by 2025. Concurrently, wind power generation is projected to grow by 11%, from 430 billion kWh in 2023 to 476 billion kWh in 2025. This collective growth in renewable energy sources lends momentum to the organic Rankine cycle market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-rankine-cycle-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Organic Rankine Cycle Market?

The organic Rankine cycle market boasts the presence of major players such as General Electric Company, Siemens Energy AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, Atlas Copco AB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Dürr AG, Ormat Technologies Inc., Exergy International Srl, Turboden S.p.A., Calnetix Technologies LLC, TAS Energy Inc., ORCAN ENERGY AG, Kaishan USA, Triogen Limited, Elvosolar a.s., Enertime S.A., INTEC GMK GmbH, Climeon AB, and Enogia S.A. These industry stalwarts are recognized for innovative advancements aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions, particularly in capitalizing on waste heat from industrial processes for sustainable power generation.

How Is The Organic Rankine Cycle Market Segmented?

1 By Model: Dynamic; Steady-State

2 By Fluid Type: Hydrocarbon-Based ORC Systems; Siloxane-Based ORC Systems; Other Fluid Types

3 By Power Output: ≤ 1 MWe; > 1 - 5 MWe; > 5 - 10 MWe; > 10 MWe

4 By Capacity: Small-Scale ORC Systems; Medium-Scale ORC Systems; Large-Scale ORC Systems

5 By Application: Waste Heat Recovery; Geothermal; Biomass; Oil And Gas; Waste To Energy; Solar Thermal

Contributing to these segments are factors such as real-time performance simulation, transient state analysis, dynamic load tracking systems, control system modeling, thermodynamic cycle modeling, energy efficiency analysis, and systems stability and thermal balance analysis.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Organic Rankine Cycle Market?

North America achieved the highest market share in the organic Rankine cycle market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fasted growing region in the forecast period. The report diversely covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Organic Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-global-market-report

Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-bakery-products-global-market-report

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-poultry-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies, offers comprehensive and data-enriched research and insights. The 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and invaluable industry leader insights ensure the latest information and the competitive edge needed to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.