UNCF Hosts Annual “A Mind Is …”® Gala on March 6, Uniting Bipartisan Leaders and Corporate Champions to Invest in Higher Education

Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF will host its premiere national fundraising event, “A Mind Is...” ® Gala on March 6 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET, at The Westin DC Downtown Hotel, (999 9th St., NW, Washington, DC). One of the most highly anticipated philanthropic events of the year, this bipartisan gala will bring together influential leaders from government, business and entertainment to raise critical funds supporting UNCF’s mission, its 37 member institutions, and the students they serve.

“Our annual A Mind Is… Gala is more than just an evening of elegance, it is a celebration of possibility, perseverance, and the boundless potential that lives within every student who dares to dream,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. “Higher education is a national priority and this gathering of leaders – Democrats and Republicans, industry executives, and cultural icons – reinforces UNCF's mission and is a testament to what happens when we come together to invest in the future.”

This year, UNCF will recognize an outstanding group of honorees whose leadership and commitment to educational excellence has made a lasting impact including:

Robert Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group and the New England Patriots

The Honorable Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., United States House of Representatives (GA), ranking member, House Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee

The Honorable Tim Scott, United States Senate, chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

Pinky Cole-Hayes, CEO and founder, Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant, a $100 million brand

Melonie Parker, vice president, Googler Engagement, Google

Anthony Anderson, award-winning actor, entertainer and producer.

This year’s gala is made possible by the generous support of the President’s Circle sponsors—Delta Air Lines, The Coca-Cola Company and The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism; Legacy Circle sponsors—Alpha Kappa Alpha and ExxonMobil; and Visionary Circle sponsors—Alaska Airlines, Alpha Phi Alpha, General Motors, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Toyota and US Bank.

About UNCF

UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective advocate and supporter of higher education for students from moderate to low-income communities. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships, and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped countless students achieve their dreams of a college education and has played a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

