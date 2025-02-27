Melco Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

MACAU, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$1.19 billion, representing an increase of approximately 9% from US$1.09 billion for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$97.0 million, compared with operating loss of US$94.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$295.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$303.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$20.3 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, compared with the net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$205.9 million, or US$0.47 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$19.6 million and US$20.8 million during the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a year of transition for us in Macau. We invested in our business to enhance the customer experience and to build a stronger foundation for growth. The contributions from these initiatives are now evident with market share in the fourth quarter of 2024 growing month-to-month and property visitation exceeding pre-pandemic levels. We are committed to continuing to deliver on our strategic objectives and expect to continue to unveil new and exciting projects to support the ongoing growth in Macau.

“City of Dreams Manila had a strong quarter with a sequential increase in property EBITDA as well as market share. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus exhibited solid results despite the challenges posed by the conflicts in the region.

"And last, but not least, the development of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka is progressing well and we expect to commence casino operations in the third quarter of 2025.”

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$591.1 million, compared with US$559.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$140.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$166.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of higher operating costs, largely due to an increase in staffing levels to enhance service quality and improve performance.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.24 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to US$5.19 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 2.55% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$1.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 31.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$1.03 billion, compared with US$0.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$85.6 million, compared with US$80.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$31.2 million, compared with US$33.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$125.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$149.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$122.1 million, compared with US$87.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$5.1 million, compared with US$5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mocha and Other Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mass market table games drop was US$57.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 15.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 14.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$516.7 million, compared with US$493.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$342.0 million, compared with US$302.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$77.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment.

Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass segments, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024. Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$165.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$566.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 1.86% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$891.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$864.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 30.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$888.9 million, compared with US$778.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$73.2 million, compared with US$65.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$133.8 million, compared with US$120.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$56.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$48.8 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$770.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$416.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 4.51% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 3.97% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$168.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$198.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 29.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle was US$1.08 billion in both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3% in both the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$29.9 million, compared with US$30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Fourth Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were US$59.2 million, compared with US$47.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the continued ramp up of operations following the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023, which led to a better performance in the mass market segment and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus US$6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.06% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with negative 8.85% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$87.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$567.3 million, compared with US$492.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$19.4 million, compared with US$13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$131.9 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of US$119.8 million and net foreign exchange losses of US$14.2 million, partially offset by interest income of US$3.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$134.4 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2024 referred to above was US$24.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated February 27, 2025 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2024 aggregated to US$1.27 billion, including US$125.9 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.16 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, a reduction of approximately US$10 million compared to the total debt, net balance as of September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the repurchases of the 6.00% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited during the fourth quarter of 2024. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of December 31, 2024 was approximately US$3.35 billion.

On November 29, 2024, Studio City Company Limited entered into a senior secured revolving credit facilities agreement in aggregate amount of HK$1,945,000,000 (equivalent to US$250 million) for a term of five years (the “2029 Studio City Senior Secured Credit Facility”). At the same time, the terms of an existing senior secured credit facilities in an amount of HK$234 million (equivalent to US$30 million) were amended to be in line with the 2029 Studio City Senior Secured Credit Facility with the maturity date being extended to August 29, 2029. HK$1.0 million (equivalent to US$0.1 million) was drawn under these credit facilities as of December 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$94.9 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City, and the development project in Sri Lanka.

Share Repurchase Program

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Melco repurchased approximately 20.7 million ADSs (representing approximately 62.1 million ordinary shares) in the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$112 million under its US$500 million share repurchase program which was approved by the board and announced in June 2024, and expires in June 2027.

During the period from January 1, 2025 to February 26, 2025, Melco repurchased 3.7 million ADSs (representing approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares) from the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$20 million, under the same repurchase program. The Company currently has remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately US$368 million of ordinary shares.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported total operating revenues of US$4.64 billion versus US$3.78 billion in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations, led by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macau in 2024 and the ramp up of operations following the opening of Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023.

Operating income for 2024 was US$484.6 million, compared with an operating income of US$65.0 million for 2023.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.22 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.04 billion in 2023.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2024 was US$43.5 million, or US$0.10 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$326.9 million, or US$0.75 per ADS, for 2023. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$71.5 million and US$88.4 million for 2024 and 2023, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045522-8dixzq.html

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:

Jeanny Kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Tel: +852 2598 3698

Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating revenues: Casino $ 972,015 $ 897,776 $ 3,772,655 $ 3,077,312 Rooms 109,348 103,448 422,565 338,224 Food and beverage 74,742 65,217 285,933 208,885 Entertainment, retail and other 34,913 27,172 157,060 150,826 Total operating revenues 1,191,018 1,093,613 4,638,213 3,775,247 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (658,219 ) (597,087 ) (2,524,565 ) (2,034,848 ) Rooms (34,838 ) (28,070 ) (127,884 ) (87,637 ) Food and beverage (62,007 ) (51,823 ) (230,284 ) (163,492 ) Entertainment, retail and other (16,654 ) (8,368 ) (79,169 ) (76,704 ) General and administrative (156,852 ) (129,351 ) (568,701 ) (488,127 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (12,407 ) (9,813 ) (41,939 ) (42,451 ) Pre-opening costs (9,917 ) (3,550 ) (20,852 ) (43,994 ) Development costs (1,892 ) (1,202 ) (5,433 ) (1,202 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,008 ) (5,680 ) (19,956 ) (22,670 ) Depreciation and amortization (129,364 ) (139,060 ) (521,582 ) (520,726 ) Property charges and other (6,904 ) (213,992 ) (13,221 ) (228,437 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,094,062 ) (1,187,996 ) (4,153,586 ) (3,710,288 ) Operating income (loss) 96,956 (94,383 ) 484,627 64,959 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 3,166 5,468 15,766 23,305 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (119,771 ) (128,794 ) (486,721 ) (492,391 ) Other financing costs (1,701 ) (1,351 ) (7,362 ) (4,372 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains , net (14,209 ) 4,524 (15,492 ) 2,232 Other income, net 627 992 3,833 2,748 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (17 ) 1,531 (1,000 ) 1,611 Total non-operating expenses, net (131,905 ) (117,630 ) (490,976 ) (466,867 ) Loss before income tax (34,949 ) (212,013 ) (6,349 ) (401,908 ) Income tax expense (4,963 ) (14,717 ) (21,610 ) (13,422 ) Net loss (39,912 ) (226,730 ) (27,959 ) (415,330 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,638 20,842 71,502 88,410 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (20,274 ) $ (205,888 ) $ 43,543 $ (326,920 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.016 ) $ (0.157 ) $ 0.034 $ (0.249 ) Diluted $ (0.016 ) $ (0.157 ) $ 0.034 $ (0.249 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.048 ) $ (0.471 ) $ 0.101 $ (0.746 ) Diluted $ (0.048 ) $ (0.471 ) $ 0.101 $ (0.746 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,259,134,710 1,311,270,775 1,296,361,341 1,314,605,173 Diluted 1,259,134,710 1,311,270,775 1,299,430,914 1,314,605,173







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,147,193 $ 1,310,715 Restricted cash 368 27 Accounts receivable, net 144,211 91,638 Receivables from affiliated companies 2,422 797 Inventories 32,452 29,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102,521 111,688 Total current assets 1,429,167 1,544,292 Property and equipment, net 5,272,500 5,533,994 Intangible assets, net 288,710 304,652 Goodwill 82,090 81,582 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 131,850 100,320 Restricted cash 125,511 125,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,164 62,356 Land use rights, net 566,351 582,782 Total assets $ 7,985,343 $ 8,335,072 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,794 $ 11,752 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,054,018 1,008,316 Income tax payable 38,009 28,183 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,590 19,685 Finance lease liabilities, current 33,817 35,307 Current portion of long-term debt, net 21,597 - Payables to affiliated companies 39 377 Total current liabilities 1,190,864 1,103,620 Long-term debt, net 7,135,825 7,472,620 Other long-term liabilities 315,299 322,591 Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,708 34,959 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 80,673 53,858 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 165,938 187,474 Total liabilities 8,925,307 9,175,122 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,351,540,382 and 1,404,679,067 shares issued; 1,259,138,299 and 1,311,270,775 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515 14,047 Treasury shares, at cost; 92,402,083 and 93,408,292 shares, respectively (216,626 ) (255,068 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,985,730 3,109,212 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (95,750 ) (98,599 ) Accumulated losses (4,013,329 ) (4,056,872 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,326,460 ) (1,287,280 ) Noncontrolling interests 386,496 447,230 Total deficit (939,964 ) (840,050 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 7,985,343 $ 8,335,072







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (20,274 ) $ (205,888 ) $ 43,543 $ (326,920 ) Pre-opening costs 9,917 3,550 20,852 43,994 Development costs 1,892 1,202 5,433 1,202 Property charges and other 6,904 213,992 13,221 228,437 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 17 (1,531 ) 1,000 (1,611 ) Income tax impact on adjustments (13 ) (5,130 ) (50 ) (5,130 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (439 ) 230 (1,585 ) (13,906 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (1,996 ) $ 6,425 $ 82,414 $ (73,934 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.002 ) $ 0.005 $ 0.064 $ (0.056 ) Diluted $ (0.002 ) $ 0.005 $ 0.063 $ (0.056 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.005 ) $ 0.015 $ 0.191 $ (0.169 ) Diluted $ (0.005 ) $ 0.015 $ 0.190 $ (0.169 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,259,134,710 1,311,270,775 1,296,361,341 1,314,605,173 Diluted 1,259,134,710 1,316,408,710 1,299,430,914 1,314,605,173







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (2,501 ) $ 4,782 $ 80,534 $ 23,019 $ 34,094 $ (897 ) $ (42,075 ) $ 96,956 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 12,407 - - 12,407 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) - - - - 1,226 - 1,820 3,046 Pre-opening costs (4) - - 4,940 (23 ) - (25 ) 3,205 8,097 Development costs - - - - - - 1,892 1,892 Depreciation and amortization 547 911 49,389 56,957 8,716 12,399 5,453 134,372 Share-based compensation 104 43 1,276 348 255 99 4,376 6,501 Property charges and other 1,599 - 3,940 944 95 210 116 6,904 Adjusted EBITDA (251 ) 5,736 140,079 81,245 56,793 11,786 (25,213 ) 270,175 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 25,213 25,213 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (251 ) $ 5,736 $ 140,079 $ 81,245 $ 56,793 $ 11,786 $ - $ 295,388 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (212,857 ) $ 5,231 $ 104,471 $ 21,668 $ 26,012 $ (9,246 ) $ (29,662 ) $ (94,383 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,813 - - 9,813 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) - - - - 475 - - 475 Pre-opening costs - - 3,946 (169 ) - (227 ) - 3,550 Development costs - - - - - - 1,202 1,202 Depreciation and amortization 5,420 751 53,283 54,621 12,057 13,300 5,308 144,740 Share-based compensation 120 37 1,354 344 303 100 5,987 8,245 Property charges and other 207,608 - 3,144 871 181 809 1,379 213,992 Adjusted EBITDA 291 6,019 166,198 77,335 48,841 4,736 (15,786 ) 287,634 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 15,786 15,786 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 291 $ 6,019 $ 166,198 $ 77,335 $ 48,841 $ 4,736 $ - $ 303,420 (3) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to John Keells Group. (4) Certain amount of pre-opening costs were grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (8,211 ) $ 23,089 $ 397,995 $ 115,883 $ 89,097 $ (568 ) $ (132,658 ) $ 484,627 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 41,939 - - 41,939 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) - - - - 5,417 - 3,019 8,436 Pre-opening costs (4) 69 - 11,924 807 - 288 4,745 17,833 Development costs - - - - - - 5,433 5,433 Depreciation and amortization 2,297 3,724 199,530 221,731 43,166 50,010 21,080 541,538 Share-based compensation 438 166 5,056 1,401 1,090 413 18,804 27,368 Property charges and other 3,485 (5 ) 7,137 1,417 349 403 435 13,221 Adjusted EBITDA (1,922 ) 26,974 621,642 341,239 181,058 50,546 (79,142 ) 1,140,395 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 79,142 79,142 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (1,922 ) $ 26,974 $ 621,642 $ 341,239 $ 181,058 $ 50,546 $ - $ 1,219,537 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (232,871 ) $ 23,328 $ 314,917 $ 1,382 $ 110,143 $ (26,468 ) $ (125,472 ) $ 64,959 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 42,451 - - 42,451 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) - - - - 1,911 - - 1,911 Pre-opening costs - - 3,946 17,179 - 22,869 - 43,994 Development costs - - - - - - 1,202 1,202 Depreciation and amortization 23,175 3,795 230,034 185,389 49,979 29,845 21,179 543,396 Share-based compensation 300 87 6,602 1,425 1,184 456 25,419 35,473 Property charges and other 208,119 76 20,814 1,415 (216 ) 798 (2,569 ) 228,437 Adjusted EBITDA (1,277 ) 27,286 576,313 206,790 205,452 27,500 (80,241 ) 961,823 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 80,241 80,241 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (1,277 ) $ 27,286 $ 576,313 $ 206,790 $ 205,452 $ 27,500 $ - $ 1,042,064







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (20,274 ) $ (205,888 ) $ 43,543 $ (326,920 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,638 ) (20,842 ) (71,502 ) (88,410 ) Net loss (39,912 ) (226,730 ) (27,959 ) (415,330 ) Income tax expense 4,963 14,717 21,610 13,422 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 131,905 117,630 490,976 466,867 Depreciation and amortization 134,372 144,740 541,538 543,396 Property charges and other 6,904 213,992 13,221 228,437 Share-based compensation 6,501 8,245 27,368 35,473 Development costs 1,892 1,202 5,433 1,202 Pre-opening costs (4) 8,097 3,550 17,833 43,994 Integrated resort and casino rent (3) 3,046 475 8,436 1,911 Payments to the Philippine Parties 12,407 9,813 41,939 42,451 Adjusted EBITDA 270,175 287,634 1,140,395 961,823 Corporate and Other expenses 25,213 15,786 79,142 80,241 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 295,388 $ 303,420 $ 1,219,537 $ 1,042,064







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Room Statistics: Altira Macau Average daily rate (5) $ 136 $ 135 $ 133 $ 136 Occupancy per available room 96 % 94 % 95 % 87 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 131 $ 127 $ 127 $ 118 City of Dreams Average daily rate (5) $ 219 $ 199 $ 211 $ 201 Occupancy per available room 95 % 93 % 93 % 86 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 209 $ 186 $ 197 $ 173 Studio City Average daily rate (5) $ 175 $ 163 $ 165 $ 153 Occupancy per available room 97 % 94 % 96 % 90 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 169 $ 154 $ 159 $ 137 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (5) $ 163 $ 170 $ 164 $ 177 Occupancy per available room 97 % 97 % 97 % 97 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 159 $ 165 $ 158 $ 171 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average daily rate (5) $ 386 $ 341 $ 425 $ 359 Occupancy per available room 58 % 53 % 61 % 58 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 225 $ 181 $ 261 $ 209 Other Information: Altira Macau Average number of table games 37 43 39 44 Average number of gaming machines 131 135 134 141 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 8,363 $ 8,970 $ 8,416 $ 6,895 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 277 $ 227 $ 255 $ 224 Mocha and Other Average number of table games 15 18 16 17 Average number of gaming machines 844 855 882 874 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 6,399 $ 4,439 $ 6,660 $ 4,850 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 276 $ 287 $ 274 $ 291 City of Dreams Average number of table games 430 430 430 430 Average number of gaming machines 604 610 613 628 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 16,118 $ 14,861 $ 15,459 $ 13,092 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 571 $ 537 $ 524 $ 464 Studio City Average number of table games 253 246 251 246 Average number of gaming machines 797 643 709 661 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 12,563 $ 11,936 $ 13,091 $ 9,239 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 401 $ 418 $ 431 $ 343 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 266 266 267 267 Average number of gaming machines 2,277 2,296 2,278 2,297 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 3,773 $ 3,026 $ 3,238 $ 3,390 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 272 $ 270 $ 263 $ 248 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average number of table games 105 103 104 71 Average number of gaming machines 897 908 893 690 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 2,896 $ 1,985 $ 2,943 $ 2,254 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 356 $ 297 $ 340 $ 350 (5) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms (6) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available (7) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis (8) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.