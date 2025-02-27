Hydreight Technologies Expands Telehealth Services with New Oral Weight Loss Therapies on VSDHOne Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform offering flexible, at-home healthcare services across all 50 U.S. states, is pleased to announce the expansion of its VSDHOne platform with a new suite of oral weight loss therapies in three convenient delivery formats: sublingual, capsule, and tablet.

This expansion strengthens Hydreight’s leadership in telehealth innovation while positioning the company to participate in the booming global weight loss market.

Next-Generation Oral Weight Loss Solutions—Accessible Nationwide

Hydreight’s new offerings provide patients with flexible, needle-free options for safe and effective weight loss treatments, conveniently delivered from the comfort of their homes, offices, or hotels.

New Weight Loss Treatments Include:

Semaglutide Sublingual – A Needle-Free GLP-1 Therapy Mimics natural hormones to regulate hunger and metabolism Reduces cravings without the need for injections Improves blood sugar regulation Supports long-term weight management



Sermorelin Sublingual – Natural Growth Hormone Stimulation Enhances natural growth hormone production Supports fat metabolism and lean muscle growth Improves sleep quality and overall vitality





Advanced Weight Management Support Capsule (Naltrexone / Bupropion / Metformin / Topiramate / Methylcobalamin) Controls appetite and reduces cravings Enhances metabolic function and energy levels Improves insulin sensitivity and portion control Boosts long-term weight management success



Metformin HCl ER Tablets – Sustained Metabolic Support Regulates blood sugar levels for improved metabolism Aids in appetite control Supports sustained energy throughout the day





Phentermine HCl Tablets (37.5 mg) – Appetite Suppressant & Metabolism Booster Suppresses appetite to aid in calorie control Increases energy levels to support physical activity Stimulates metabolism under physician-guided treatment





Three Flexible Delivery Formats Tailored for Convenience

Hydreight now offers patients greater flexibility with three convenient ways to take their medications:

Sublingual Drops: Quick absorption under the tongue for fast-acting results

Quick absorption under the tongue for fast-acting results Capsules: Easy-to-swallow with controlled release for sustained effectiveness

Easy-to-swallow with controlled release for sustained effectiveness Tablets: Flexible and gradual release for consistent dosing



Expanding Access to Safe, Effective Weight Loss Solutions

“With obesity rates on the rise and demand for accessible solutions growing rapidly, Hydreight’s expansion into oral weight loss therapies is a natural progression of our commitment to patient-centric healthcare,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies Inc.

“Our nationwide telehealth platform offers flexible, effective treatments that patients can access safely and conveniently from anywhere in the United States. With a network of over 3,000 licensed nurses and 100+ doctors across all 50 states, Hydreight ensures compliance, personalized care, and exceptional convenience for every patient.”

Why This Matters for Investors

The global weight loss industry is expected to exceed USD $400 billion by 2030 as demand for non-invasive, effective solutions surges. Hydreight’s fully operational, scalable platform gives it a first-mover advantage in the telehealth weight loss space.

With its fully integrated telehealth platform, Hydreight offers investors exposure to a fast-growing sector with high demand for safe, science-backed, and convenient weight loss treatments.

Key Advantages:

✔ First-mover advantage in nationwide telehealth weight loss treatments

✔ Rapid growth driven by rising demand for at-home healthcare solutions

✔ Positioned to gain market presence in the booming global weight loss industry



The Company has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") for a term of three months from February 27, 2025, which can be extended at the option of the Company, to provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through email distribution lists, website hosting, and blog posts, as well as interviews and technical updates to build awareness of the Company. NIA is based in Mooresville, North Carolina and has received a total fee of US$30,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. The engagement of NIA is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 3000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, path to profitability, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projecting”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

