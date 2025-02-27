The First Annual Toys & Games Innovation Awards Releases List Of Featured Winners Who Represent Creativity & Excellence In The Industry

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Innovative And Successful Companies And Products Currently Within The Toys And Games Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toy & Games Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform where innovation meets play, today announced the featured winners in their first annual Toys and Games awards program. This year winners showcase the groundbreaking products and companies that redefine fun and bring joy to people around the world.

The Toys & Games Innovation Awards' mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the toy and game industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, quality, inclusivity, educational value and most importantly fun! The awards program strives to showcase and uplift the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality, and the advancement of toys and games. Categories range from, Action Figures & Playsets, Arts & Crafts, Dolls & Stuffed Animals, Games & Puzzles, Outdoor Play, S.T.E.M Toys, Gaming and more.

The Toys & Games market is estimated to be worth 430.80 billion dollars by 2030. With 40 percent of the world’s population identifying as “gamers”, the industry is witnessing a transformative journey with the arrival of new games, formats and competitions. Emerging trends include a renewed interest in traditional and retro toys like board games, toys that promote STEAM learning, mobile-based gaming, and VR and AI’s evolution of interactive gaming.

The Toys & Games Awards featured winners have been judged on their creative concepts, functional details, and the potential for the product to evolve or inspire future innovations in the industry. An independent panel of industry experts, with diverse expertise in toys, games, and related fields has conducted an in-depth review of each submission.

“Changing consumer preferences, focus on child development, technological advancements, and an emphasis on social and collaborative play brought on by the pandemic reshaping social engagement are creating a shift in the toys and games market. It’s really an exciting time to witness the resurgence of classic toys and games along with advanced technology like AI, that transform and take playing a game to a completely new level,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Toys and Games Innovation. “This year's list of featured winners stand out for their creativity and vision that reflects the industry's adaptability in providing innovative, educational, and inclusive joyful play experiences for people of all ages. We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to honor these companies, products and services today.”

The 2025 Featured Winners of the 2025 Toys & Games Award are:

Action Figures & Playsets

Toy Blaster Product of the Year: Nerf

Arts & Crafts

Drawing Product of the Year: Sketchy Kids

Coloring Product of the Year: Shrink Its!



Books

Color Book Product of the Year: Wonderhouse Books

Building Blocks & Sets

Magnetic Tiles Product of the Year: Tytan Magnetic Tiles

Model Kit Product of the Year: Lego

Wood Blocks Product of the Year: Uncle Goose

Jumbo Block Product of the Year: BiggoBlocks

Dolls & Stuffed Animals

Stuffed Animal Product of the Year: charko

Rag Doll Product of the Year: AGC Toys

Games & Puzzles

Board Game Product of the Year: Asmodee

Card Game Product of the Year: Ravensburger

Family Game Product of the Year: Dyce Games

Puzzles Product of the Year: TCG TOYS

Strategy Games Product of the Year: Storyastic

Learning & Development

Development Toy Product of the Year: PlanToys

Robotics Product of the Year: V-TECH

Science Product of the Year: Learning Resources

Outdoor Play

Sports Product of the Year: Little Tikes

Water Toy Product of the Year: Hasbro

Ride-On Product of the Year: Power Wheelz

Pretend Play & Dress Up

Dress Up Product of the Year: Rubies

Play Food Product of the Year: Joyin

Playhouse Product of the Year: Step2

S.T.E.A.M Toys

Technology Toy Product of the Year: 3Doodler

S.T.E.A.M Smart Toy Product of the Year: Snorble

S.T.E.A.M Interactive Toy Product of the Year: Flycatcher Toys

Engineering Toy Product of the Year: Ambessa

Gaming

Mobile Game of the Year: PUBG Mobile

VR/AR Game of the Year: WonderTree

First-Person Shooter (FPS) of the Year: Splitgate

Strategy Game of the Year: HUMANKIND

Use of AI in Gaming of the Year: AI Dungeon

Game-as-a-Service (GaaS) of the Year: Fortnite

Game Streaming Platform of the Year: TWITCH

Leadership

Toy Company of the Year: Mattel

Toy Innovation of the Year: Headstart

Gaming Company of the Year: EPIC Games

About Toys and Games Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Toys and Games Retail Industry. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of and advancements made by the companies and products including S.T.E.M, Outdoor Play, Games & Puzzles, Gaming, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.toyinnovationawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Toy and Games Innovation Award

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.