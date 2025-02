Fireweed Metals Announces the Appointment of Tyler Keeling as CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tyler Keeling as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

Ian Gibbs, President and Chief Executive Officer stated "Having worked for several years with Tyler in the Lundin Group of Companies, I’m confident that Tyler’s dedicated financial and strategic leadership skills will be key as we advance Fireweed’s critical minerals district at Macmillan Pass. We are pleased to welcome him to the team. On behalf of the Board, we also thank Graham Richardson for his contributions as CFO. Following a transition period, Graham will return his full focus to his role as CFO at Faraday Copper. We appreciate Graham’s dedication and contribution to Fireweed and wish him continued success within the group.”

Mr. Keeling is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA-CA) and brings over 18 years of mining sector experience, including the past five years within the Lundin Group of Companies, where he was focused on the emerging Vicuña District. He played key financial roles at Josemaría Resources and Filo Corp., contributing to the advancement of both projects and helping navigate major transactions. His experience spans exploration, development, and mergers and acquisitions, making him well-suited to support Fireweed’s growth.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 145,475 stock options to certain employees and directors, exercisable at a price of $1.63 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “FWZ”, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FWEDF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “M0G”.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“Ian Gibbs”

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements and information (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company’s projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects”, "anticipates”, "believes”, "intends”, "estimates”, "potential”, "possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will”, "may”, "could”, or "should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Contact: Alex Campbell

Phone: +1 (604) 689-7842

Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.