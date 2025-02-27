Xometry to Participate in the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it is participating in the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Tuesday March 4, 2025.

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com.

