NEXE Innovations Secures Fourth Partnership, Expanding its Audience in Canada and the United States

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we” or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE | Frankfurt: NX5 | OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce a fourth partnership with a North American distributor specializing in retail, office coffee services (OCS) and hospitality sectors.

We believe that this new partnership represents a significant milestone for NEXE, as this partner was among the first to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar single-serve coffee market following the expiration of the K-Cup patent in 2013 in both Canada and the U.S. Now, they are strengthening their commitment to sustainability, by selecting NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable coffee pod to drive their next wave of eco-friendly innovation. Our new partner currently represents several recognized brands with over 50 product SKUs. The first order is for over 150,000 pods across six SKUs across three brands.

Momentum Continues: Fourth Major Deal in Four Months

This collaboration represents NEXE's fourth major partnership in the last four months, which we believe demonstrates a growing demand for sustainable single-serve coffee solutions. The initial rollout of six SKUs across three brands, reflect in our view our partner's confidence in our innovative technology and our partner's commitment to delivering eco-friendly coffee options at scale. The pods are being delivered to three locations in Canada and the U.S.

"With decades of experience in the coffee industry and a diverse brand portfolio, our new partner brings invaluable expertise to this collaboration," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "We believe that partnering with an established leader in the single-serve coffee industry highlights the demand for our BPI-certified compostable coffee pod and reflects the growth trajectory of our business. This strategic relationship is expected to support our efforts to strengthen our position in the sustainable coffee market."

NEXE and this partner will continue to refine product development and ramp up commercialization efforts in the coming months. Shareholders can expect further updates as we pursue this exciting new collaboration.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

