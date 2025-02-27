Coralogix Strengthens AI Leadership with Appointments of Liran Hason to VP of AI and Alon Gubkin to VP of AI Engineering

New Leadership to Drive Innovation in AI Security, Observability, and Next-Gen AI Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix, the leading full-stack observability platform, today announced the appointment of Liran Hason to Vice President of AI and Alon Gubkin to Vice President of AI Engineering. These strategic hires reinforce Coralogix’s commitment to advancing AI observability, security, and governance, ensuring businesses can confidently monitor and manage AI systems at scale.

Hason and Gubkin, both co-founders of Aporia, an advanced AI observability and guardrails platform recently acquired by Coralogix, bring extensive expertise in AI monitoring, safety, and large-scale infrastructure. Their leadership will be instrumental in launching Coralogix AI, a new dedicated research center focused on tackling AI transparency, security, safety, and performance optimization.

Advancing AI Observability and Governance

As VP of AI, Hason will lead Coralogix’s AI strategy and execution, focusing on the development of advanced AI solutions and safety initiatives. Previously CEO of Aporia, Hason spearheaded the company’s rise as a leader in AI observability and guardrails, earning recognition as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and securing a spot on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024. His prior experience includes roles as a machine learning architect at Adallom (acquired by Microsoft) and investor at Vertex Ventures.

“Coralogix is redefining AI observability at a critical moment,” said Hason. “With the rapid adoption of AI, businesses need real-time insights, transparency, and control. I’m excited to drive innovation that empowers enterprises to use AI with confidence.”

As VP of AI Engineering, Gubkin will lead AI infrastructure and engineering, focusing on building scalable and resilient AI observability solutions. A distributed systems and AI infrastructure expert, Gubkin was instrumental in Aporia’s development, pioneering real-time monitoring and guardrails for AI models.

“AI systems are evolving rapidly, and observability is the key to ensuring their reliability,” said Gubkin. “At Coralogix, we’re building the next generation of AI monitoring tools, helping enterprises scale AI without compromising on security or performance.”

Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix said “We’re thrilled to welcome Liran Hason and Alon Gubkin to the Coralogix team at such a pivotal moment in our journey. Their contributions will be essential as we expand our solutions to provide businesses with the tools to optimize and secure their AI systems with confidence. With Liran and Alon on our team, Coralogix is well-positioned to revolutionize how companies monitor, manage, and secure AI systems at scale.”

For more information about Coralogix and its observability platform, please visit coralogix.com.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern observability platform transforming how businesses process and understand their data. Its unique architecture powers in-stream analysis and alerting without reliance on indexing or hot storage. Covering the entire range of observability, Coralogix offers features such as APM, RUM, SIEM, Infrastructure. Monitoring, and more, all streamlined for quick integration and immediate value. Coralogix stands out for its simple pricing model, based solely on data volume ingested. With world-class, free support, all customers enjoy response times of less than 30 seconds and resolution times within 1 hour. Learn more at www.coralogix.com.

Contact:

Sophia Meyer

Fusion PR

sophia.meyer@fusionpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b961436-1494-4450-abca-c9a0b8f2ebf7

Alon Gubkin, VP of AI Engineering, and Liran Hason, VP of AI at Coralogix Alon Gubkin, VP of AI Engineering, and Liran Hason, VP of AI at Coralogix

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.