Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco
Thursday, March 6, 2025
10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)

Susquehanna Travel, Tech + Gambling Forum (Virtual)
Friday, March 7, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings

Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference (Virtual)
Monday, March 10, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings

Stifel Technology 2025 Technology One-on-One Conference in New York City
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings

Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchangeis the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


